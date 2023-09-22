Sean Dyche is safe in his job as Everton manager for the time being, but journalist Paul Brown has revealed which coach would "love" to take the job if the chances arises.

Will Sean Dyche be sacked as Everton manager?

The Blues have had a really disappointing opening to their Premier League season, with four defeats and one draw coming their way in their first five fixtures. Three 1-0 home losses have occurred against Fulham, Wolves and Arsenal last time around, while a 4-0 hammering away to Aston Villa was added to by a spirited 2-2 draw at Sheffield United.

There is no doubt that Dyche finds himself under a fair amount of pressure at the moment, having not yet had the desired impact since replacing Frank Lampard. Granted, he kept Everton in the Premier League, but that had to be seen as the bare minimum, and his side have failed to kick on in 2023/24 to date.

The hope is that things change for the better as soon as possible, starting with Saturday's trip to Brentford, but if that doesn't happen, the Blues could again find themselves searching for a new manager again eventually.

Will Wayne Rooney be Everton's next manager?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown claimed that Wayne Rooney is unlikely to come in as Everton manager in the near future, but he can definitely envisage him taking charge at Goodison Park eventually because of his personal connection with Goodison:

"It's hard to say. That looks quite a long way off, but who knows? I'm sure Rooney would love to take on a job like that at some point. He's had an interesting history with the club, veering from being the hero to villain in the eyes of many there.

"Last time, when he left, I don’t think he left under particularly happy circumstances. He's trying to make a name for himself now as a manager, and it's entirely possible one day that he might end up being at Everton. But I think we're a long way from that right now."

As Brown alludes to, Rooney's relationship with Everton has certainly been an up-and-down one over the years, having left to join Manchester United as a player and not exactly going out on good terms last time either, but he is someone who almost feels destined to manage the club one day.

He clearly still has a strong affiliation with the Blues, having supported them as a boy, but most importantly, he has impressed in his short managerial career to date, doing well with Derby County in tough financial circumstance, and now shining with D.C. United in the MLS in America.

The 37-year-old is still a young manager learning his trade, however, so to throw him in as a possible replacement for Dyche would feel like a risk, at a time when Everton would need more of a sure-fire bet to come in and make a difference.

As mentioned, however, Dyche does feels safe at the moment, despite the poor run of form, and it would arguably take a genuinely awful run for him to be disposed of so soon. Rooney should definitely be considered a future option in the Goodison hot seat, though, given the manner in which he has slotted seamlessly into management, with Paul Ince saying he is a "top, top" coach.