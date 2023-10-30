The proposed takeover of Everton continues to be a big talking point at the moment, and now a new update has emerged regarding 777 Partners and the current situation.

Everton's takeover talk

The Blues picked up a hugely impressive and much-needed Premier League victory on Sunday afternoon, battling their way to a 1-0 triumph away to a good West Ham, thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal. It was one of Everton's best results of the season so far, and it steadied the ship greatly after some poor matches recently, as Sean Dyche continues to improve in the Goodison Park hot seat.

Away from the pitch, there has been a period of grieving, following the sad passing of legendary chairman Bill Kenwright at the age of 78 earlier this month, while the constant talk surrounding the takeover of the club has also carried on. Many Everton supporters are desperate for a deal to be struck as soon as possible, bringing an end to the Farhad Moshiri era on Merseyside, but it is clearly not going to be easy for 777 Partners to come in.

Everton takeover latest

Speaking on the Sport Unlocked podcast [via Goodison News], reporter Tariq Panja provided an update on Everton's takeover and explained how 777 Partners' payments could be made if the Blues suffer relegation from the Premier League to the Championship:

"From what I hear from the 777 deal, that will still go ahead with a bunch of contingencies in that contract based on Everton being relegated.

"If this deal goes through, these guys will still pay a similar amount, but slightly less if Everton do not come back up within two years, over a staggered payment scheme."

The idea of Everton being relegated from the Premier League for the first time in their history doesn't bear thinking about for supporters, especially with the exciting move to Bramley Moore Dock happening at the end of the season, as the Blues plan to move into a wonderful new stadium.

On the plus side, it is at least good to know that some planning is being done should the worst-case scenario happen next May, ensuring that Everton are hit as little as possible in a financial sense, should 777 Partners' takeover be completed in the coming months.

Sunday's aforementioned triumph at West Ham was a timely reminder of what this Blues side are capable of, however - they have also won away impressively at Brentford this season - and they should be looking for more of a mid-table finish in the league than worrying about going down, assuming Everton's potential 12-point deduction doesn't happen.

In Dyche, they appear to have a good manager who has made Everton difficult to break down, with even Liverpool struggling to break the deadlock in the Merseyside derby at Anfield prior to a penalty decision, and it would be a big surprise if they fared worse than they have in the past two seasons, just avoiding relegation each time.

A completed takeover would only make things easier for Dyche and his players, bringing more of a settled feeling to the club and also potentially generating more funds for transfer further down the line, but 777 Partners are putting contingency plans in place.