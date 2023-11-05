A significant update has emerged regarding the potential takeover of Everton Football Club, with a potential twist set to happen at Goodison Park.

Everton 1-1 Brighton

The Blues have enjoyed a solid week or so in the Premier League, winning 1-0 away to West Ham last weekend, before drawing 1-1 at home to a strong Brighton side on Saturday afternoon. Granted, Ashley Young’s late own goal robbed Sean Dyche’s side of all three points at Goodison, but it was still a game that showed why a relegation battle shouldn’t be on the cards this season, as they held their own against the Seagulls, leading for the vast majority of proceedings.

Away from the on-field action, talk of a takeover at Everton continues to dominate the headlines, with 777 Partners seen as the front-runners to come in and bring an end to the Farad Moshiri era on Merseyside - something much of the fanbase wants to happen, following an up-and-down period as owner. That being said, there appear to be significant bumps in the road when it comes to them taking charge of the Blues, with doubts about 777 Partners' financial credentials from other investors one of the issues standing out.

It is a decision that the club simply have to get right, especially ahead of their exciting move to Bromley Moore Dock at the end of the season, and now an intriguing update has emerged regarding the ownership situation.

According to an update from reliable journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon [via Goodison News], there is now a “mystery Indian group” that want to buy Everton, providing competition for 777 Partners in the process in a possible takeover twist. It is stated that the group “includes a wealthy businessman who has been after Premier League clubs in the past and is now on red alert for the blue half of Merseyside”. Contact has been made with Everton over their interest, as they look to chance their arm and leap to the front of the queue.

This certainly represents an intriguing update for Blues supporters, who will no doubt be excited by the idea of another contender emerging, especially due to the doubts surrounding 777 at the moment. At the end of the day, the most important thing is finding an owner that ticks every box for Everton, whether it's providing enough funds for transfers moving forward, continuing to build the club as a brand off the pitch, and generally keeping them in a healthy financial position and not risking putting them in danger in the future.

Should this mystery group fit the bill, those high up at Everton should clearly consider opting for them over 777, with the process involving them seemingly going on forever at the moment, rather than going smoothly. Either way, it is crucial that the takeover is completed sooner rather than later, in order to bring more stability to proceedings, not least because it will allow the focus to be on on-pitch matters first and foremost, which can only aid Dyche and his players.