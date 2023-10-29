Everton could be on the lookout for signings once the January transfer window opens, and a new update regarding potential business is a positive one.

Everton transfer news

The Blues had a solid time of things during the summer, putting a lot of their focus on improving the attacking options that Sean Dyche has to choose from. The likes of Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma arrived at Goodison Park on loan, while Beto and Chermiti came in on permanent deals.

There is hope Everton will avoid another relegation battle, having been in the same position for the last two seasons, and for that to change, further reinforcements could be needed in order for them to pull away from danger as the weeks and months pass. The Blues aren't in a strong financial position at the moment, however, with a proposed takeover under 777 Partners on the cards, their first task could be to look into possible January additions.

Everton's January transfer business

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Paul Brown said that Everton could want to make a loan signing in January:

"I don't really see them being buyers in January. I would be surprised if they sold anyone because the squad is a bit stretched anyway really and lacking in depth and real-world-class talent.

"I think it'd be risky to sell an asset in January and I doubt they will do that unless the finances mean they have no choice. January is not a good time to sell if you're in a club like Everton's position.

"So I think that the most that Everton fans should be expecting is maybe a loan signing or if they can do a bit of bargain business, they might try and do that I think."

In an ideal world, Everton would have the funds available to make a few permanent signings in the January window, but that clearly isn't the case, and this should be seen as the next-best option.

A loan acquisition in a key area of the pitch could give Dyche's men the injection of quality that they need, at a time when they aren't necessarily the easiest team to score against, but lack control in the middle of the park and firepower in the final third. That is highlighted by their lack of goals in the Premier League this season.

Signing another striker arguably feels uncalled for, though, with the hope being that Beto and Chermiti become more of a force as they adjust to life in England - Dominic Calvert-Lewin also remains a good option, when fit - so the midfield could be focused on primarily. Manchester City and England Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move to Everton, and while a switch to Newcastle United could be more likely, he may prove to be a perfect loan signing, so that market could be one to watch heading into 2024.