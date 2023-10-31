Everton supporters will be desperate for the takeover of the club to be completed sooner rather than later, but a new update from journalist Paul Brown could cause real concern.

Everton takeover news

The Blues haven't felt like a well-run club for some time now, with the reign of owner Farhad Moshiri becoming increasingly unpopular as the years have passed. It has become very clear that a big chunk of the Everton fanbase want to see new owners come in as soon as possible, coinciding with the club's exciting move to Bramley Moore Dock at the end of this season.

It's fair to say that things are moving slowly in regard to the takeover happening, however, and there seem to be increasing doubts over 777 Partners and how genuine they are as investors. Recent reports have suggested that there is the risk of missed payments and delayed salaries with Everton's potential new owners, and it remains to be seen if they will strike a deal or not in the near future.

Everton takeover latest - Paul Brown

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown claimed that Everton have other investors who think 777 Partners' deal will collapse, potentially even putting the Blues in administration:

"Regulators are still looking at it. I think it should be very alarming for Everton fans that it's clear that this company are going to need loan money to get this deal done.

"They've needed loan money to do various other deals over the years, and this one is going to be no exception. I think there are still some big hurdles to overcome before it's signed off. So we shall see if 777 Partners have the ability to do that.

"It is also quite concerning that there are, I'm told, several other investment groups out there interested in bidding for the club. But these groups all seem to believe that the 777 takeover will collapse and that Everton will end up in administration and therefore become something of a bargain buy for whoever might want to come in at that point."

With each passing day, the more it feels as though 777 Partners may not be the right people for Everton to go with, and this claim from Brown may also not fill supporters with confidence. While Blues fans could be desperate for a change at the top, it would be completely unprofessional and dangerous to see them rush through a deal and risk putting the club under huge financial threat moving forward.

This feels like a critical time in Everton's history - one where they could either go in the right direction under good owners, or potentially get themselves into a real mess if the wrong investors come in - and it is paramount that they make the correct decision, in order to benefit everyone of a Blues persuasion. The idea of administration doesn't even bear thinking about, and if there are genuine worries about 777 Partners' credentials, they should walk away from a deal and look for others as Moshiri's eventual successor at Goodison Park.