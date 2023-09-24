Everton's proposed takeover by 777 Partners is facing doubts over passing the relative examination, and now a further blow has potentially been dealt to them.

Will the Everton takeover go through?

The Blues picked up a hugely important win on Saturday evening, battling their way to a 3-1 victory away to Brentford in the Premier League. It was their first three points of the season, following a disappointing start to the 2023/24 campaign, and the hope is that this result kicks them into life moving forward.

Away from the on-field action, there is also plenty of drama happening at the top, with 777 Partners aiming to become the new owners of Everton, bringing an end to the Farhad Moshiri era at Goodison Park.

That is proving to be a real issue at the moment, however, despite an agreement reached regarding the takeover. Reports have suggested that 'doubts persist that 777 Partners, who have come under fire for their running of the other clubs in their stable including Standard Liege and Hertha Berlin, will pass the examination.'

It is a frustrating saga that continues to rumble on, but for the sake of Sean Dyche and his players, not to mention the supporters, it is vital that things are cleared up sooner rather than later.

Will Everton lose players if a takeover collapses?

According to The Mirror, Everton face the very real threat of key players leaving the club in the January transfer window, should 777's takeover be blocked and the club's finances take a hit in what would be a 'nightmare scenario' for Dyche.

"Everton could be forced to sell one of their big name players like Jordan Pickford or Amadou Onana in January if the 777 Partners takeover is blocked. Due to a worrying financial situation and with owner Farhad Moshiri not prepared to pump in any more money the Toffees are relying on loans from 777 and MSP Sports Capital to cover mounting monthly losses.

"It’s why Moshiri who has sold his 94 percent stake in the club is anxious that the Premier League, FA and Financial Conduct Authority give the planned take over the green light. But doubts persist that 777 Partners, who have come under fire for their running of the other clubs in their stable including Standard Liege and Hertha Berlin, will pass the examination."

This is an incredibly concerning update for anyone of an Everton persuasion, and it highlights the importance of 777's takeover eventually going through and heralding the start of an exciting new era on Merseyside, especially with a move to a new stadium coming next summer.

Should the agreement be blocked, however, and the Blues find themselves losing the likes of Jordan Pickford or Amadou Onana, it is easy to envisage them in a Premier League relegation battle once again, as they scrap to avoid spending the first year at their new home in the Championship.

It is clearly essential that Everton don't rush into their takeover, especially if 777 are questionable in the way they have run other football clubs, as the report alludes to, but a change appears to be needed at Goodison, with Moshiri's reign becoming an increasingly unhappy one over the years, leading to protests from some supporters outside the ground.