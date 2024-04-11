Everton's transfer activity in recent years has come back to bite them both on and off the pitch, with this season's point deductions a culmination of their failures in that department. Now, reports suggest that those at Goodison Park want to sign a Premier League flop in a move that would surely not go down well with the fans.

Everton transfer news

If it wasn't for their points penalties, which have eventually added up to eight points, the Toffees would be sitting mid-table and well on their way to survival. That is now far from the case, however, with Sean Dyche's side sitting just two points adrift of the dropzone with one game in hand on three of the four sides below them.

What's more, if Everton fail to keep hold of their Premier League place, then questions will undoubtedly come about the futures of the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana. Both players have been linked with departures in recent months, with Real Madrid even mentioned regarding the former, whilst the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with Onana.

Reports suggest that the Toffees have a potential replacement for Onana in their sights, however. According to Tutto Juve, Everton now want to sign Arthur Melo at the end of the season, as Juventus look to cash in for €20m (£17m) in what would be a significant loss on their initial investment of €72m (£62m) back in 2020.

If Everton land the midfielder, it wouldn't be his first time in the Premier League either. Controversially, Arthur struggled on loan from Juventus at Liverpool last season, as injuries and his failure to impress Jurgen Klopp ended in a subdued few months at Anfield. That said, the Brazilian is likely to face an uphill battle to impress from the off if he moves to Goodison Park this summer.

"Great" Arthur could get second Premier League chance

There have not been many throughout history who have crossed the divide and played for both Liverpool and Everton, but now Arthur could be about to join that exclusive list. Ultimately, however, "played" for Liverpool may be somewhat of an overstatement, as he mustered up zero top flight minutes and just 13 across all competitions.

There was a point in which the Brazilian was regarded as a midfielder with excellent potential, with Massimiliano Allegri full of praise for Arthur during his Juventus days. But the 27-year-old now looks unlikely to fulfil that potential.

Allegri previously said, via Football London: "Arthur is improving, he played very well on Sunday. He’s like a child, always running behind the ball. Sometimes he has to handle himself a little bit more, but he put in a great performance against Hellas Verona. He has extraordinary technical abilities.”

Whilst the deal may not be expensive this summer, Arthur's Liverpool history and poor form in recent years makes him one that Everton should avoid this summer, even if they lose Onana.