Everton have submitted an offer to sign a new forward in the upcoming transfer window in January, if a fresh update is to be believed.

Who are Everton linked with?

The Merseyside outfit have most recently been linked with a swoop for FC Nuremberg midfielder Can Uzun, with the hierarchy having already made an enquiry to discover what the conditions of a deal would look like at the start of next year, but he isn’t the only midfield target to have been mentioned.

In the Premier League, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips has been struggling to receive regular game time under Pep Guardiola so should things not improve between now and then, he could be looking to secure a move away to kickstart his career again, even if it is only on loan, with Goodison Park having been touted as a potential destination.

However, Sean Dyche’s side also appear keen to bolster their ranks in the final third, with a new name to have entered the fold being Corinthians left-winger Wesley, who has worked his way up through his club’s various youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team.

The Brazilian, who is 18 years of age, still has another four years remaining on his deal with Mano Menezes’ side (Corinthians contracts), but having impressed during his 30 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Wesley statistics), he’s caught the eye of the Toffees.

In a post for Diario De Torcedor on X, journalist Alexandre Praetzel shared a transfer update on Wesley, who is attracting significant interest from Everton.

He said: “Everton, from England, made a proposal to businessman Giuliano Bertolucci for striker Wesley, from Corinthians. Proposal of €8 million [£6m].”

How many goals has Wesley scored?

Since the start of his career, Wesley has posted six involvements in the opposition's area (five goals and one assist) in 45 appearances, so he’s still got a bit of work to do on his finishing, but still being a teenager with the footballing world as his oyster, there’s no doubting that he could become a wonderful acquisition for the long-term future of Everton.

Wesley's Style Of Play Likes to dribble Gets fouled often Likes to play long balls Likes to cross (All data via WhoScored)

The Sao Paulo native is currently averaging 2.1 dribbles per league game for his homeland outfit (WhoScored - Wesley statistics), which shows that he loves to use his pace to take on his marker and create chances for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third, and his youthful exuberance is terrifying for defenders to deal with, in a similar style to Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho.

In addition, Wesley is a versatile operator having been deployed in six various positions across the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere along the frontline and even two roles in the midfield, so the talented prospect would be able to easily adapt to the manager’s demands, making this a no-brainer of a deal to pursue if the price is as low as being reported.