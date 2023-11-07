Everton are tussling with European giants Juventus for the signing of an exciting top goalscorer in his league, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Everton eyeing Leeds duo Gnonto and Summerville

The Blues had a solid summer transfer window overall, with their financial situation not allowing them to spend big, but a number of important additions still coming in to bolster their options. Sean Dyche boosted his attack more than anything, bringing in Beto and Chermiti, as well as signing Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma on loan for the 2023/24 season, snapping them up from Leeds United and Villarreal respectively.

All four players are still waiting to have a major impact at Goodison Park, but they have still done their bit so far this season, helping Everton to 16th place in the Premier League table. While far from impressive in terms of their current league position, there is a feeling that their form is on the up, having won at West Ham and then drawn at home to Brighton in the last week or so.

The Blues have been linked with making some new signings when the January window opens, with Kalvin Phillips a target, as he looks to leave Manchester City and become a regular elsewhere. Meanwhile, Leeds pair Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville could move to Goodison Park, should other reports be believed.

Everton want Winsley Boteli

According to a fresh update from Romano on X on Monday morning, Everton are keen on signing Borussia Monchengladbach striker Winsley Boteli, but aren't alone in showing an interest:

"Understand Juventus and Everton are both keeping close eye on Swiss talented striker Winsley Boteli (17). Scouts are monitoring Borussia Moenchengladbach's striker who recently signed with Chris Mandiangu as new agent. He's currently top scorer of U19 Bundesliga."

While established players such as Phillips could be needed at Everton in January, the importance of bringing in exciting young talent can never be downplayed, with the Blues also linked with a move for Croatian starlet Anton Matkovic.

Boteli could be another who comes in as a long-term signing who can blossom into a star man in the future, having impressed greatly in the Under-19 Bundesliga, leading the scoring charts, as Romano alludes to.

Winsley Boteli goals Total Borussia Monchengladbach Under-19s 13 Borussia Monchengladbach Under-17s 11 Switzerland Under-18s 2 Switzerland Under-17s 8

Boteli's statistics highlight what a prolific attacking player he is, with 13 goals in 15 appearances coming his way for Monchengladbach's Under-19s, as well as 11 in 17 when he played for the Under-17s. Meanwhile, at international level, he has netted eight times in 15 matches for Switzerland's Under-17s, also getting two in five for the Under-18s.

It won't be easy for Everton to get their man, considering the stiff competition that Juventus could provide for his signature, but if the Blues can sell the idea of the club to him, including him becoming a star at their new Bramley Moore Dock home from next season onwards, his head could be turned by a move to Goodison.