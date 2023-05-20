Pundit Lee Hendrie has slammed Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after he missed a number of big opportunities before picking up a potentially season-ending injury.

What's the latest on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Everton?

The Toffees travelled away from home to take on Wolves on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League knowing they really needed a positive result if they were to avoid relegation before the final day.

And Sean Dyche's men actually made quite a good start, putting the pressure on the home team as they began to "dominate" the ball in the early stages of the game at Molineux.

However, all that play in the opposition's half came back to bite them before too long as Wolves quickly countered from the edge of their own box thanks to a brilliant run from Adama Traore.

The winger drove up the field, past a number of defenders, and when his shot was saved by Jordan Pickford, Hwang Hee-chan was on hand to finish into an empty net.

Dyche must have been furious with his team for falling behind, especially after having some good opportunities themselves, and while speaking on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday, Hendrie didn't hold back in his criticism of Calvert-Lewin in particular.

He said: "I wouldn't say Calvert-Lewin should have had a hat-trick but he's had three really good opportunities.

"He's got to do better with this one. It's about heading the ball down towards the corner. A really good opportunity for Everton."

And then to make things even worse, the forward then had to come off with an injury.

Hendrie noted: "This doesn't look good. He looks devastated. "What a loss he would be. That could be the end of his season."

How bad is Calvert-Lewin's injury?

In the end, it's safe to say the Englishman really failed to make the most of his 47-minute spell on the pitch as he missed one big chance and had three shots off target, before being subbed off having accumulated an expected goals (xG) ratio of 0.43 all by himself without scoring via Sofascore).

At least he was causing trouble, though, and it would have been a real concern for Dyche and co to see their £100k-per-week first-choice striker head straight down the tunnel after coming off, especially with only one game left to play now before the end of the campaign.

To make things worse, defender Nathan Patterson also was forced off with an injury before half-time, prompting journalist Joe Thomas to say that the first 45 minutes went "about as disastrous as it could have gone".

Yerry Mina may have spared the Toffees' blushes with a late equaliser, but the Merseysiders remain in trouble heading into the final weekend.