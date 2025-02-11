As the Friedkin Group look to make their mark once again, Everton are reportedly already working on a £21m deal to sign an attacking talent ahead of Merseyside rivals Liverpool this summer.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees have certainly had more reason to be positive since the return of David Moyes, having steered clear of the relegation zone and onto likely safety in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Friedkin haven't exactly had a bad start away from the action - welcoming Carlos Alcaraz on loan from Flamengo in what should hand Moyes an exciting player in central midfield.

Whilst defeat in the FA Cup did bring their momentum to a frustrating halt, the Toffees have the perfect chance to bounce back when they host the final ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday. It's there that they'll have the chance to prevent rivals Liverpool from going as many as nine points clear in the Premier League title race - at which point it would undeniably be theirs to lose.

It's not just on the pitch that those at Goodison Park could stand in the way of the Reds, however. According to reports in Spain, Everton are already working on a deal to sign Rayan Cherki ahead of Liverpool this summer in a transfer that would be worth €25m (£21m). Reportedly in pole position, the Toffees look set to swoop in on a player who has long been linked with their rivals.