Everton have almost guaranteed their place in the top-flight next season and David Moyes will hope the club's impending move to Bramley Moore Dock coincides with plenty of summer transfer business.

Moyes putting summer transfer plans in motion

Following a chaotic few years at Everton, David Moyes has brought an air of stability as they prepare for a new era once their emotional farewell to Goodison Park occurs. Only five Premier League matches remain at their current home before the much-anticipated stadium transition takes place. The Friedkin Group have also cleared most of the Toffees' £600 million debt, so there should also be money added to the transfer kitty ahead of the new season.

PSR regulations may determine the level of business Everton can conduct, but nothing will dampen the spirits of supporters who have waited years for their club to be on a solid financial footing.

Highlighting Moyes' level of ambition, AC Milan loanee Tammy Abraham is said to be a target for the Toffees as the Scot profiles reinforcements to bolster his forward line. On the same token, West Ham star Tomas Soucek and Brentford's Christian Norgaard have been earmarked to offer competition in the engine room.