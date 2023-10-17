Everton could consider sending one of their summer signings out on loan in January, but only on one specific condition, according to a fresh report.

Who are Everton linked with?

The Toffees have most recently been linked with a move for Manchester City’s defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan, whilst reports have suggested that there has been an offer submitted for Corinthians forward Wesley, who is also attracting interest from rivals Newcastle in the Premier League.

Looking at who could depart, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli are two players who continue to be backed to complete their exits having fallen significantly out of favour, alongside Amadou Onana, who was previously the subject of an approach from Manchester United, so that could be one to keep an eye on in the near future.

A fourth player who could leave, albeit only on a temporary basis, is Youssef Chermiti, who joined the club over the summer from Sporting CP this summer. It’s fair to say that the strike hasn’t really been given a fair opportunity yet to prove what he’s capable of, having played second fiddle to Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

In the English top-flight, Portugal’s youth international has made zero starts and just three substitute appearances, playing a total of 27 minutes (WhoScored - Chermiti statistics), and it sounds like the 19-year-old might be handed the chance to increase his game time elsewhere from January.

According to The i newspaper ,who have shared a transfer update on Youssef Chermiti, Everton might think about sanctioning a loan move for the teenage centre-forward in the new year should their proposed takeover go through:

“i understands that if the 777 Partners takeover progresses, theoretically releasing funds for squad building, Chermiti could be allowed to leave on loan to collect first-team minutes. But he remains a long-term project that the club are committed to.

"On Tuesday night against a talented England team, he will get an opportunity to catch Everton’s eye. The club will have representatives in Milton Keynes and a strong performance will help press his case.”

How good is Youssef Chermiti?

According to talent scout Jacek Kulig, Chermiti is a “superb prospect” with bags of potential, but having yet been able to fully find his feet at Everton, Sean Dyche and the rest of the hierarchy allowing him to go and gain more exposure to regular senior football would be completely the right decision to make.

The Vila Do Porto native, who earns £30k-per-week (Everton salaries), has eight contributions, six goals and two assists, to his name in 52 appearances throughout his career, so he’s certainly got work to do on his finishing, but competitive minutes will help him to improve (Transfermarkt - Chermiti statistics).

Furthermore, Chermiti currently ranks in the 97th percentile for touches in the opposing penalty box per 90 minutes, so he loves to get involved with the action in dangerous areas (FBRef - Chermiti statistics). Hopefully, he’ll be able to go and strengthen his end product before returning to make a more instant impact at Goodison Park.