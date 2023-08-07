Everton manager Sean Dyche is looking to burnish his attacking steel ahead of the start of the 23/24 Premier League campaign later this week, and could now move for long-term Toffees target Niclas Fullkrug.

After a somewhat slow start to the summer transfer window, the Merseyside outfit have now completed signings for Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma (on loan), while a £13m fee has been agreed with Sporting Lisbon for 19-year-old striker Youssef Chermiti.

Everton finished two points and one place above the relegation zone last term, and given that they were the division's second-lowest goalscorers, targetting an established centre-forward of Fullkrug's ilk could be a prudent move.

What's the latest on Niclas Fullkrug to Everton?

That's according to BILD Sport, who claim that Werder Bremen - who finished 13th in the German Bundesliga last season - are offering Fullkrug the role of vice-captain in an attempt to ward off interest in the striker.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

In July, journalist Graeme Bailey revealed that the Germany international has "long been on Sean Dyche's wanted list" and that there have been "enquiries made".

Serie A side Fiorentina are also interested, and reportedly available for only €10m (£9m), he would be the ideal option to bolster the frontline.

How good is Niclas Fullkrug?

The Blues have indeed been lacking in the offensive department but could rectify the issues of last season by completing a swoop for Fullkrug on a bargain fee and unleashing their very own version of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane at Goodison Park.

Fullkrug, aged 30, scored 16 goals and supplied five assists from 28 appearances in the Bundesliga last year and was instrumental in Bremen's navigation away from relegation danger.

He also starred for a subpar Germany at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, earning a 7.17 average Sofascore rating and scoring twice from three outings as Hansi Flick's side crashed out from the group stage, despite not starting a single match, hailed as his nation's unlikely "hero" by journalist Jack Otway.

His exploits left compatriot and German record goalscorer Miroslav Klose waxing lyrical, with the 45-year-old saying: "He has a certain presence in the penalty box and a good nose for situations. He brings a good package for a striker: good finishing inside the box, he's two-footed and strong with headers."

The £29k-per-week ace ranks among the top 7% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 10% for progressive passes and the top 7% for aerials won per 90, while as per FBref, he is said to share a stylistic and statistical similarity to Kane.

While Everton would not be signing a player on the same level as the "world-class" - as described by Graeme Souness - Spurs talisman, the semblance in style could enhance the squad considerably.

Kane has been the centrepiece for Spurs since rising through the youth ranks, with the 30-year-old now having plundered 280 goals and 64 assists from 435 outings for the London side while also netting 58 strikes from 84 games for England - he is the record scorer for both club and country.

The Spurs legend, who has been hailed as "one of the best strikers I have ever seen" by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, ranks among the top 13% of positional peers for goals, the top 10% for shot-creating actions and the top 4% for progressive passes per 90, with his selfless creativity blended with an innate striking potency unleashing a truly phenomenal forward.

He scored 30 goals from 38 matches in the English top-flight last campaign despite Tottenham's poor season, and he threaded the squad together with his ball-playing skill and ferocious ability in front of goal.

Fullkrug could emulate this at Everton, and while he might not have quite the same effect, the German's dynamism would only serve to pump life back into the Merseyside outfit and restore the attacking verve.