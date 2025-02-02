Attempting to make a second late move in the January transfer window, Everton are now reportedly battling to sign a young Championship starlet ahead of Monday's deadline.

Everton transfer news

Keeping their cards close to their chests, the Toffees swooped in seemingly out of nowhere to get their January business underway and secure a deal to loan Flamengo's Carlos Alcaraz for the rest of the season. The former Southampton man returns to English football with unfinished business and could yet play a vital role in Everton's Premier League survival.

The first signing of the Friedkin era and the first of David Moyes' second stint in charge, Alcaraz could prove to be quite the coup with his move becoming permanent if he reaches certain goals in the remainder of the season.

However, those at Goodison Park may not be done there, with a matter of days remaining until the January window slams shut - leaving enough time for Friedkin to make their second move.

According to The Boot Room, Everton are now battling to sign Tom Watson from Sunderland after Brighton & Hove Albion saw a reported £2m offer turned down by the Black Cats.

Whether the Toffees offer more than that £2m fee remains to be seen, but Watson is certainly a wanted man amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, on top of the aforementioned clubs.

Still just 18 years old, the winger is one for the future and one who could yet spark Everton's attack into life for years to come. As the deadline approaches and Sunderland battle to keep hold of the teenager, Everton could yet come swooping in.

"Powerful" Watson can replace Harrison

Everton's pursuit of an exciting, young winger should come as no surprise amid Jack Harrison's continued struggles. Despite never truly setting the world alight during his loan spell last season, the Toffees welcomed the winger back for a second loan spell, only to be left disappointed once again. Now, Friedkin and Moyes can welcome a more permanent solution in Watson.

The Sunderland ace is already impressing in senior football and has already earned the praise of manager Regis Le Bris, who told reporters (as relayed by BBC Sport) in December: "It was an interesting game for him. When you have a winger with the ability to run inside and outside and cross, it's a gift for a coach and a team.

"He works well. The system is well-designed for him. We can use him very quickly and play to his main strengths. He's powerful, he can dribble, he can move inside and outside and he scored. He's very strong, a very good winger in this league."

With two goals in 10 Championship appearances, Watson's rise may just be getting underway as Premier League sides battle to secure his signature before the end of the January transfer window.