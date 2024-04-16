Everton have been dealt yet another blow in a terrible season, with the Blues believed to be unable to afford a high-earning player's contract this summer.

Everton suffering season continues

The Blues' woeful season hit another low point on Monday evening, with Sean Dyche's side thumped 6-0 away to Chelsea in the Premier League.

It was an alarming performance throughout, with a lack of quality and application on show, and it means they are still far from safe in the relegation battle. Everton are only two points clear of the drop zone with one game in hand, ahead of a huge meeting with struggling Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Away from the Blues' on-pitch struggles, there is also so much going at the club, whether it be point deductions, issues with the Bramley Moore Dock stadium move or slow progress regarding the takeover at Goodison. Nothing seems to be going right currently, and in fairness to Dyche and his players, it can't be easy for them to keep their focus.

The hope is that Everton avoid relegation and then make new signings this summer - young Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika has been linked with a move, for example - but there is also the threat that others will leave, from Jarrad Branthwaite to Amadou Onana. Now, a new update suggests that one established Blues man will be on the move come the end of the season.

Everton will let high-earning player leave

According to a new claim from Football Insider, Everton will have to let Idrissa Gueye leave on a free transfer this summer for financial reasons. The Merseysiders are "not likely to activate the one-year extension clause" that exists in his original deal, hoping instead to clear his £80,000-a-week (over £4m a year) off the books.

This is another sign of Everton's financial woes currently, in terms of not being able to justify Gueye staying on for another year, and seeing him leave this summer will be a shame, especially as they will not receive a transfer fee.

Granted, the midfielder is now 34 years of age, meaning he is both past his peak and not a long-term option, but he has great experience and could have continued to be a solid squad player, having racked up 165 appearances for Everton to date. Meanwhile, Dyche lauded him earlier this season, saying: "I thought Idrissa Gana Gueye was excellent. We only took him off because he’s put so much in recently. He just looked tired."

The fact that the Blues can't justify retaining Gueye's services does speak volumes about the current situation at the club, and it does feel as though they desperately need to battle their way through this Premier League season or face real disaster.

Hopefully, no further point deductions will come their way and 777 Partners' takeover will eventually go through, but for now, staying up feels more important than anything, given the all-round ramifications of going into the Championship.