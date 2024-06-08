Amid the chaos of a potential takeover and potential departures, Everton are reportedly close to sealing their first signing of the summer in the form of a future star for Sean Dyche.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees returned back to square one when 777 Partners' deal to purchase a majority stake in the club failed to reach completion. The Miami-based firm never received Premier League approval and those at Goodison Park must now look elsewhere for options. Among those options is reportedly John Textor, who is seemingly ready to sell his stake in Crystal Palace in order to take over at Everton.

However, even if a new owner does arrive, the Toffees will reportedly have no choice but to sell players this month if they want to avoid breaking the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules yet again.

That concern also means that bargain deals should be the way forward for Everton this summer, which will seemingly see one future star arrive. According to The Athletic, Everton are close to signing Ceiran Loney from Partick Thistle this summer. The 18-year-old is the Scottish club's youngest-ever player and will now reportedly have the chance to join up with the Toffees' academy after impressing scouts.

One for the future, Loney's arrival at least represents that Everton have a plan going forward. They'll be desperate to avoid any further PSR sanctions, and bringing players into Dyche's first-team via their academy should go a long way towards doing just that in years to come.

Loney can follow Branthwaite path

After watching Branthwaite go from Carlisle United to Everton before playing a starring role in Dyche's side, Loney will surely be hoping to follow a similar path. The England defender is even being linked with Manchester United in a big-money move and came close to making the England squad for Euro 2024. If presented with an opportunity at Goodison Park, Loney's possibilities could be endless.

At Partick Thistle, the young forward made just one senior appearance last season, which means that a place in Everton's academy before anything should be the way forward should he complete a move this summer.

From there, those at Goodison Park will hope to have identified their eventual replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled to lead the line for Everton amid injury struggles in the last few years, presenting the chance for someone like Loney to step up sooner rather than later.

At a time when they need cheap solutions to their problems, the academy should be the place to turn towards ahead of next season.