Everton are now closing in on a deal to sign a "fantastic dribbler" with an agreement almost reached, according to a report.

Moyes looking to propel Everton to safety

David Moyes' second stint as Everton manager has just begun, and the Scot has made it clear that his aim this season will be to stay in the Premier League, after a difficult first half of the season under the helm of Sean Dyche.

Moyes said: "I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn't hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club,"

"Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team."

The 61-year-old's previous success at Goodison Park should give fans some comfort that avoiding relegation is an achievable goal this season, but it is by no means a certainty, given that the Toffees are just one point above the bottom three.

As such, Moyes may look to bring in a number of reinforcements this month, and Everton are now believed to be close to getting their first deal over the line.

Journalist Santi Aouna reports that Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah is now just one step away from completing a move to Goodison Park. An agreement has almost been reached between all the different parties, meaning the first signing of the Moyes era could now be imminent.

Last month, it was reported that a deal could amount to £25m, making the 21-year-old a relatively expensive signing for the Toffees.

Everton's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (h) January 15th Tottenham Hotspur (h) January 19th Brighton & Hove Albion (a) January 25th Leicester City (h) February 1st Crystal Palace (a) February 15th

What Nuamah has to offer Everton

The Lyon ace has previously been tipped to be capable of playing at a high level by journalist Owuraku Ampofo.

As pointed out by Ampofo, the starlet is particularly impressive at dribbling, ranking in the 85th percentile for progressive carries per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

That said, there is some doubt about the winger's end product, given that he places in just the 16th percentile for non-penalty goals and the 20th percentile for assists.

Nuamah is yet to register a goal or assist in Ligue 1 this season, meaning it could be a risky signing for Everton, but he is still very young and may improve if given more regular game time at Goodison Park.