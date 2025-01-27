Everton appear to be closing in on the signing of a title-winning Champions League player in the January transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Everton transfer news

Time is running out for the Blues to make new signings, with Danilo Barbosa the latest player to be linked with a move to Goodison Park in the coming days. The Botafogo defensive midfielder is seen as a strong option to bring in, having enjoyed previous stints in European football with Braga, Nice, Valencia, Standard Liege and Benfica.

Everton are also believed to be pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Kieran Dewsbury-Hall on loan for the remainder of the season, having experienced a tough time of things at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Leicester City last summer.

Meanwhile, the Merseysiders have reportedly been trying to hijack West Ham's move for Ajax attacker Brian Brobbey, but the Hammers appear to be the front-runners to snap up the 22-year-old Dutchman. He only has one goal in 17 Eredivisie appearances this season, but David Moyes may feel he can get the most out of him.

Dan Neil has also emerged as an option to come in at Everton soon, having become a key man for Sunderland down the years, starting 28 times in the Championship in 2024/25 to date, helping the Black Cats push for promotion to the Premier League. He may find the lure of joining a top-flight club midway through the season, though, so it will be interesting to see what develops.

Everton close to signing Champions League player

According to Tuttosport [via Goodison News], Everton are closing in on a £5m move to sign Sparta Prague right-back Angelo Preciado with a transfer one step away.

Should the deal go through, it would be Moyes' first signing back as Blues manager, as he looks for some late January business to bolster his squad.

Right-back has to be a position where Everton look to strengthen this month, and if not now, then certainly when the end of this season arrives. While Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman have been great professionals down the years, and can still do a job when called upon, a younger replacement needs to come in.

In Preciado, the Blues could have a perfect option to come in and be an upgrade on the pair, having appeared three times in the Champions League this season, not to mention featuring four times for Ecuador at Copa America last summer.

The 26-year-old is also a versatile player who can do an excellent job as a right winger, so Moyes could almost be signing two players in one, giving Everton more attacking thrust if he is used as a wide man.

Preciado is a one-time Czech league champion, sealing glory with Sparta last season - he also won the Belgian Cup during his time with Genk - so he could bring a winning mentality to the Blues' squad, too.