Everton are now considering a move for a "superb" Premier League player, with his club now willing to sanction his departure for a fee of £12m, according to reporter Harry Watkinson.

Toffees keen on a midfielder

Signing a new striker may be viewed as the most pressing issue for David Moyes in the coming days, given that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is now injured and Beto could soon be on the move.

While bringing in attacking options may be the priority for Moyes, he also wants to strengthen in the middle of the park, with the manager personally driving a move for Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is also liked.

If Chukwuemeka or Dewsbury-Hall were to arrive on a temporary basis, the west Londoners would have to agree to terminate Armando Broja's loan at Goodison Park, as the Toffees do not have enough loan spots remaining.

As such, it may make more sense to pursue a midfielder on a permanent deal, if the Merseyside club have a large enough budget, and TEAMtalk reporter Harry Watkinson has now revealed they are interested in signing a Premier League midfielder.

Taking to X, Watkinson stated Everton are now "considering (a) move" for Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff, having retained a long-standing interest in the midfielder, and the Magpies would now be willing to sanction his departure for £12m.

Longstaff falling out of favour at St. James' Park

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Newcastle over the course of a number of seasons, but he has started to fall down the pecking order somewhat, having featured for just five minutes across the last six Premier League matches.

That said, the Englishman has received praise for some of his performances this season, being lauded as "superb" by reporter Ciaran Kelly off the back of an impressive display against Arsenal.

The £50k-per-week midfielder is vastly experienced in the Premier League, having now made 164 appearances in the competition, which is no mean feat.

As such, Longstaff could be an excellent signing for Everton at just £12m, but it may be worth holding off until the summer transfer window, given that the priority will be to strengthen in attack amid Calvert-Lewin and Beto's uncertain futures.