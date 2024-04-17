Whilst Everton's Premier League safety may still hang in the balance with six games to go, those at Goodison Park have reportedly turned their attention towards summer reinforcements for Sean Dyche.

Everton transfer news

Of course, caution should be the name of the game for the Toffees no matter what this summer. The last thing they need is another punishment sent their way due to further profit and sustainability issues. And that could see departures steal the headlines at the start of the window, rather than incomings. The big two names linked with a move on that front have so far been Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite in two departures which would go a long way in easing Everton's FFP fears.

Branthwaite has been particularly impressive this season, providing a rare bright spark in an otherwise frustrating campaign for the Toffees. But those performances look likely to come at a cost for those at Goodison Park, with the likes of Manchester United and even Real Madrid linked with a move to sign the young defender in recent months.

As one defender potentially departs, however, another could arrive in another area of Dyche's backline. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Everton are eyeing a move to sign Ben Johnson this summer alongside Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers. It's not a transfer that would spark concerns over FFP either, with the West Ham United right-back out of contract at the end of the season and, therefore, on course to sign for free.

As things stand, Dyche has just Seamus Coleman, who is now 35 years old, and Nathan Patterson to call on in the right-back role, creating the need for Johnson to potentially step in this summer.

Meanwhile, the fact that Johnson is represented by the same agency as Dele Alli should provide Everton with a minor boost in negotiations, should they push on for Johnson's signature this summer.

"Important" Johnson may replace Coleman

With every season, Coleman edges closer and closer to retirement and it could simply be a case of waiting for a player to take his place in Dyche's side, which Johnson could do. The West Ham right-back, whilst not always first-choice under David Moyes, earned the praise of the Hammers boss when he first broke into the squad in 2021.

Moyes said via Football London: "He’s a really important player for us. In the squad and the group he’s really important. Quite often we’ve brought him on and used him in different roles and he’s had a chance to have some games under his belt, he’s not let us down and scored a good goal in midweek.

“It’s good because it’s competition for Vladimir, and I’ve got Ryan Fredericks as well. I think at the moment Ben has done really, really well and stepped in at a period where we didn’t have either of the other two right backs available. He’s done as well as anybody.”

Now, Johnson may have the chance to play regularly with his next step and finally hand Dyche an option to replace Coleman at Goodison Park.