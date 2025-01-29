Everton are now eyeing a potential late move for a Premier League striker instead of the heavily linked Hamza Igamane, according to a new report, as they look to furnish David Moyes with additional firepower as he battles relegation.

Moyes makes instant impact

Taking over from Sean Dyche earlier in January, David Moyes has made an instant impact at Everton. Though they were narrowly beaten by Aston Villa in his first Premier League game back in the dugout, back-to-back wins over Tottenham and Brighton have helped move the Toffees well clear of the relegation zone.

As it stands, they sit seven points clear of the drop, and face Leicester City in a relegation six-pointer next as they look to continue to pull away from the sides below them in what remains of the Premier League season.

However, any hopes that a change in manager would see plenty of goals at Goodison Park remain reliant on new signings, with the Toffees still the second-lowest scorers in the division despite putting three past Spurs 10 days ago.

Speaking after his takeover, Moyes admitted he felt the club needed more in attack, telling the media: "We will definitely need to do something and find ways to try and act in some way if we can.

"But in the same breath, if it is not going to improve it, there is no point wasting your money so we have to get and get that option of someone who is better than what we have got."

Everton's top goalscorers this season Iliman Ndiaye 5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 3 Dwight McNeil 3 Michael Keane 2 Ashley Young 2

In a cruel twist of fate, two of the club's top goalscorers are unavailable to David Moyes after Dominic Calvert-Lewin picked up a hamstring injury, with Dwight McNeil already absent with a knee problem. The Toffees have strongly been linked with a move for Rangers striker Hamza Igamane, and have been tipped to complete the signing before the winter window closes after Calvert-Lewin joined Armando Broja on the sidelines with injury.

However, they are not alone in their admiration, with Tottenham also among those keeping a close eye on the Moroccan, which could make a deal altogether more tricky, while Rangers are unlikely to want to sell midway through the season, which could see Everton priced out of a move.

Now, a fresh report from Italy has revealed another potential transfer target for the Toffees, in the form of a current Premier League striker.

Everton want "outstanding" forward

That is according to Italian outlet TuttoSport, who mention Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi in relation to any potential late move for Beto. Beto has been linked with a return to Serie A for much of the January transfer window, but is currently Everton's only fit forward and would certainly need at the very least replacing before he is allowed to depart.

As per the report, Awoniyi has found his way onto Everton's radar in the final days of the transfer window as they look for reinforcement, with the forward having struggled for game time at the City Ground owing largely to the form of Chris Wood.

Hailed as "outstanding" after his arrival in the Midlands, he has managed just 158 minutes across 18 substitute appearances this season and now Everton are considering a move to offer him more regular football leading the line at Goodison Park, while his £50,000 a week wages would be unlikely to be a problem.

It remains to be seen whether Forest would sanction his exit so late in the transfer window, but should Igamane prove too difficult to obtain, the Toffees focus could well switch to the Nigerian forward.