Fresh from the news that their points deduction has been reduced to six from the initial ten, Everton have reportedly turned their attention towards summer targets to reinforce Sean Dyche's side.

Everton transfer news

Everton confirmed the positive outcome of their appeal, saying in an official statement: "Everton can confirm an Appeal Board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission in November be reduced from ten points to six points, with immediate effect. While the Club is still digesting the Appeal Board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction.

"We understand the Appeal Board considered the 10-point deduction originally imposed to be inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks of which the Club made the Commission aware, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations, and the 9-point deduction that is imposed under the Premier League’s own rules in the event of insolvency."

Whilst the Toffees are still waiting on the outcome of their second Financial Fair Play charge, they're now five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and, for now, in a position to think about summer targets.

That said, according to Udinese Blog, Everton are among the clubs eyeing a move to sign Festy Ebosele, who can play anywhere up the right flank. Club chiefs at Goodison Park reportedly rate the Udinese wide man highly and have joined the race for his signature alongside Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, Watford and West Ham United.

It remains to be seen just how much Udinese will demand for Ebosele this summer, but with so many clubs interested they are certainly in a strong position. Everton, potentially fresh from Premier League survival, will hope to become the next benefactors to the 21-year-old's talent.

"Strong" Ebosele could make England return

Having previously played for Derby, before joining Udinese on a free deal in the summer of 2022, Ebosele could get his return to English football just two years after departing this summer. The fact that, in the space of just two years, the Irishman could go from Championship action at Pride Park all the way to the Premier League highlights just how impressive he has been in Serie A with Udinese.

Former Derby teammate Craig Forsyth knew all about Ebosele's talents from the very start too, singing his praises via the club's official YouTube channel: "He's been getting better and better and that's the thing. It's good to see him improving with that final ball.

"Still he can get better, there was a lot of opportunities tonight. He's a threat and he's horrible to play against. He's so strong and he's so quick and he can go both ways. He's a nightmare for a defender."

With plenty of time to get even better at just 21-years-old, Ebosele could make an instant impact in the Premier League, whether that be at Everton, Spurs or elsewhere this summer. If the Toffees stay up this season, Dyche will hope to see a number of reinforcements arrive, including the Udinese starlet.