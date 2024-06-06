It's set to be an important summer for Everton and with bargain deals more important than ever, and new reports suggest that they could make a move to take advantage of one particular player's contract collapse.

Everton transfer news

Of course, after a season of point deductions last time out, the last thing the Toffees will want to do is run the risk of breaking the Premier League's FFP rules once again. What's more, it remains to be seen whether Everton will even be in a position to spend following the collapse of 777 Partners' takeover, as confirmed by the club. And whilst John Textor's reported pending bid could rescue the Toffees, they may still be limited in the summer transfer window.

Without a takeover, the only way to raise funds could be to sell star players such as Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana, who have been the two biggest names linked with summer exits. But if the Toffees can act wisely in the market, then such sales may not be necessary at all, with Bobby Decordova-Reid potentially a part of that.

According to TeamTalk, Everton could make a move for Decordova-Reid after his contract talks with Fulham collapsed, allowing the forward to become a free agent this summer. The Toffees aren't the only club interested, with Leeds United also eyeing a move, but those at Goodison Park may hope that their Premier League status leaves them in pole position to secure the 31-year-old's signature in the coming months.

Decordova-Reid enjoyed a solid season at Craven Cottage and given the lack of firepower going forward at Everton last season, his arrival could hand Dyche a much-needed boost. Earning a reported £35k-a-week on top of being a free agent, the forward represents the type of deal that those at Goodison Park should be going for this summer.

"Great" Decordova-Reid can provide needed Calvert-Lewin partner

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's best work at Everton came when he had Richarlison working alongside him. Since the Brazilian swapped Merseyside for London and Everton for Tottenham Hotspur, however, the England international has struggled to replicate such form.

Whilst injuries haven't helped, handing Calvert-Lewin a tireless partner capable of replicating Richarlison's work in the form of Decordova-Reid may hand Dyche his biggest boost yet.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Bobby Decordova-Reid Dominic Calvert-Lewin Goals 6 7 Assists 2 2 Ball Recoveries 60 46 Key Passes 17 19

One man who will likely be frustrated by Decordova-Reid's contract collapse is Fulham manager Marco Silva, who praised the forward back in January. Silva said: "He deserves it because he's a top professional, he's a vocal guy and one of the great examples we have at the club in terms of focus, able to play in any position and he's always there.

"He deserves all the credit and he deserves these good moments and good weeks. It's important for us and him because he needs these type of moments to lift his confidence and he needs the confidence to keep going in the direction we want him to be. Bobby has the capacity to score and tonight it was a great strike from him."