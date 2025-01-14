Everton are now plotting a move for an "amazing" Premier League player, with his club willing to sanction his departure for £7m this month, according to a report.

Everton looking to strengthen in multiple areas

With relegation from the Premier League still a very real possibility for the Toffees, new manager David Moyes has made it clear that some new additions will be needed this winter.

"Hopefully I can give the supporters something to shout about and bring in some new players. Hopefully we can come together and spend a bit of money.

"They [new owners The Freidkin Group] want to get us back on track and we all know we need a bit of a sticking plaster at the moment and we have to try to make that work."

Signing a new winger appears to be one of Everton's priorities, and they are now closing in on a deal for Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah, who could cost around £25m.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Toffees are also keen to strengthen at both left-back and right-back this month, and they have now identified a target capable of playing in both positions. Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters is now of interest to the Merseyside club, with the full-back's contract set to expire at the end of the season, and he is unwilling to extend his stay at St. Mary's if they are relegated from the top flight.

The Saints are now willing to seriously consider a bid in the region of £7m, given that they risk losing Walker-Peters for free in the summer, but Everton are unwilling to match that price tag.

Everton's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (h) January 15th Tottenham Hotspur (h) January 19th Brighton & Hove Albion (a) January 25th Leicester City (h) February 1st Liverpool (h) February 12th Crystal Palace (a) February 15th

As such, there is yet to be any concrete approach from Moyes' side, but the transfer is one to watch between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Signing Walker-Peters could be savvy business from Everton

Whether it's for a cut-price fee this month, or on a free transfer at the end of the campaign, signing the 27-year-old could be a good bit of business by Everton.

The Southampton ace is particularly impressive going forward, ranking in the 95th percentile for progressive carries per 90 over the past year, while also placing in the 82nd percentile for successful take-ons, when compared to his positional peers.

The Englishman's versatility also makes him a useful option, and he has previously been lauded by former Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl, who described him as "amazing".

At the moment, the Toffees are unwilling to fork out £7m, but if Southampton are willing to accept a lower offer for Walker-Peters this month, he could be capable of playing a key role in helping Moyes' side avoid relegation from the Premier League.