After facing the consequences for their financial wrongdoings, Everton are now set to suffer once more when the transfer window opens in a move that will arguably weaken Sean Dyche's side.

Everton transfer news

It's a big few months for the Toffees. Not only must they comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, but they must also ensure that Dyche's squad are ready to push past the fight for relegation and into the comforts of mid-table both this season and next. Of course, they would have been well on course for survival by now and in those aforementioned mid-table places if it wasn't for two deductions culminating in the loss of eight points.

With 777 Partners yet to complete their takeover too, Everton may need to be more careful than ever with their spending, which has seen them linked with free deals for both Ben Johnson and Wilfred Ndidi in two deals that could represent wise business. Welcoming Ndidi would be particularly impressive, especially after the latest Amadou Onana update.

According to Sport in Spain, Everton have been left with no choice but to sell Onana this summer in an attempt to balance the books at Goodison Park. The Toffees have 'finally given in' amid reported interest from Barcelona and Chelsea in a deal that could be worth up to €70m (£60m) in the coming months.

If Everton saw their price tag matched this summer, then Onana's sale could go a long way towards avoiding another FFP punishment next season, but the sale may still leave Dyche frustrated nonetheless.

The former Burnley boss has been full of praise for the midfielder during his time at Everton, including when he told the club's official website back in December: "I thought Amadou [Onana] was terrific today, not just his goal but the ugly side of the game with his hard work and positional sense.

"There was a lot to adapt to and they've had almost no time, we had a 10-minute walkthrough so for them to take it on like that today with that performance, particularly in the second half in a different way with control and tactical understanding to see it through, was very, very pleasing."

"Terrific" Onana will need replacing

It's all well and good if Everton manage to balance the books, but that won't take away from the need to replace Onana this summer. Recent links to Ndidi is a positive sign that those at Goodison Park will do just that, however, in a move that wouldn't cost them a transfer fee and could hand Dyche an adequate option in the middle of the park.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Wilfred Ndidi Amadou Onana Progressive Carries 36 19 Progressive Passes 89 101 Tackles Won 25 33 Interceptions 25 15 Clearances 25 25

So, whilst the idea of selling Onana this summer sounds far from ideal, Everton may be better off in the long-term if it means they avoid another point deduction next season and bring a player in like Ndidi as a far cheaper alternative to the Belgian.