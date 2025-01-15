Everton are now holding talks to land a new striker for newly returned boss David Moyes as they look to battle relegation from the Premier League, a fresh report has revealed.

David Moyes plans Everton turnaround

After the news that Sean Dyche was relieved of his duties in charge of Everton just hours before their FA Cup tie against Peterborough United, David Moyes was quickly re-installed into the Goodison Park hotseat.

The legendary Toffees boss, who managed over 500 games during an 11-year stint on Merseyside between 2002 and 2013, rejoins with the club just a point above the relegation zone, and without a win in their last five games.

Scoring goals has been a major concern for Everton, with only Southampton (12) having managed fewer than their 15 so far this campaign, meaning that despite the Toffees conceding the fifth fewest goals in the division, they remain well in contention to drop out of the Premier League in their final season at Goodison Park.

Fewest goals scored in the Premier League 24/25 Southampton 12 Everton 15 Ipswich Town 20 Crystal Palace 21 Manchester United 23

They are set to enter the transfer window this month, with the reliable David Ornstein explaining:

"There is some money being made available by the new ownership, The Friedkin Group, led by Dan and Ryan Friedkin, but they still have to comply with profitability and sustainability rules. There is some work to do there. I think we could see a couple of new faces come in, certainly on the attacking side, maybe one for the here and now ready to hit the ground running. Maybe one for the future as well."

And, with the focus on finding a goalscoring striker, it appears that they are ready to loosen the purse strings.

Everton hold talks to sign 11 goal striker this month

Now, Everton are believed to have held talks to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon this month, as they face competition from a range of Championship sides for his signature.

That is according to GiveMeSport, who report that the Toffees "have entered the race" to sign the 22-year-old, who has thrived since leaving Everton in 2022 and found the net 11 times on loan at Stoke City in the first half of the campaign.

It is claimed that "Everton have held talks over making a move for Cannon within the last 24 hours", amid ongoing speculation over the futures of both Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Merseyside. During his time with Preston last season, Cannon was hailed as "outstanding" by Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, and there is understood to be significant interest in his signature this winter.

Sheffield United have tabled a bid to sign him, while Sunderland are also keen on landing the free-scoring forward, with the race for his services described by one Sheffield United journalist as a "fluid situation that’s changing rapidly".

Everton will have to move fast too, with the report suggesting that the Toffees "are facing an uphill battle to come out on top" as sources suggest "he is more likely to seal a switch back to the Championship".

However, with Everton likely to be able to outspend sides in the division below them, they could yet gain the upper hand in the race for their former academy talent, while his £8,000 a week wages are unlikely to be much of an obstacle for the Toffees either. Would he want to return to his former side?