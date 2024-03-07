Following the positive outcome of their appeal, which has seen their point deduction reduced to six, having initially been as many as 10, Everton can finally shift their focus to staying up in the Premier League and then targeting some summer additions as a result. With that said, talks are already reportedly underway to welcome a future star for Sean Dyche.

Everton transfer news

The majority of the headlines regarding Everton have been stolen by their FFP issues and rumours regarding the futures of current stars Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite. The former has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United in the past and those rumours will likely only come back around when the summer transfer window swings open.

Meanwhile, Branthwaite, after an incredibly impressive breakthrough season, has been mentioned alongside Tottenham Hotspur and even Real Madrid in what would be a sensational move. Reportedly valued at £75m, the centre-back could be involved in one of the deals of the summer.

Among the concerning news about financial breaches and departures, however, those at Goodison Park do at least have some positives to focus on with one of those being the potential arrival of an Irish sensation.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Everton have opened talks to sign Mason Melia and are in pole position to sign the St Patrick's Athletic forward this summer. Just 16-years-old, Melia is reportedly considered one of the best young talents to emerge from Ireland and now looks set to get a Premier League chance in the form of a summer switch to Everton.

What's more, as per Football Insider, the teenager even attracted the interest of Liverpool last summer, which makes Everton's move all the more satisfying should they get the deal over the line in the coming months.

"Terrific" Melia is one for the future

At just 16-years-old, Melia is already making strides into senior football in Ireland with seven appearances and even a goal and an assist to his name for St Patrick's Athletic this season. The centre-forward has also featured for Ireland's U19 side in a sign of things to come for what is looking likely to be an impressive career both at club level and international for Melia.

It is Everton who will be hoping to reap the rewards of his rise, however, as they look to finalise their move. Melia, meanwhile, if he completes his Premier League switch, will be hoping to make an instant impression on his way to Dyche's first team.

The likes of Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have struggled to lead the line for the Toffees this season, creating the opening for a new star to emerge. And the Republic of Ireland Player Tracker X account will certainly believe that Melia has the ability to become that star, having previously sung his praises.

After impressing in Ireland, Melia is one to watch, whether that be in Merseyside this summer or elsewhere.