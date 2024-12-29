Everton are now in talks over selling a "hard-working" player - and would be willing to sanction a move on one condition, according to a report.

Everton looking to sign a striker

Sean Dyche is keen on bolstering the Toffees' attacking options this January, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's future still very much up in the air, having been unable to tie the striker down to a new deal to keep him on Merseyside beyond the end of the season.

The Englishman is eyeing an exit in January, with Sevilla now believed to be leading the race for his signature, while his representatives are said to be in talks with the La Liga side.

As such, a number of replacements have been identified and an approach has been made for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Tim Kleindienst, with Everton asking for more information, having been impressed by his performances in the German Bundesliga.

Rangers striker Hamza Igamane has also caught the eye, in light of his goalscoring exploits up in Scotland this season, although it may be difficult to get a deal done for the forward just six months after arriving at Ibrox in the summer.

Everton's need to bring in a new striker may be exacerbated even further by the uncertainty surrounding Beto's future, with reports from Italy detailing that talks are being held over a move to Serie A side Torino (via Sport Witness).

The Italian club are gearing up to offer an expensive loan deal, willing to pay a fee of up to €4m (£3.3m) while also covering the striker's salary, but it appears as though the Toffees are not interested in a deal of that nature.

The Merseyside club have reportedly made it clear that a departure is only possible with a permanent exit, either immediately or via a loan with an obligation to buy.

The 26-year-old is keen on a move to Italy, meaning talks could develop quickly, despite only being at the early stages at the moment.

Deal there to be done

A deal should be possible this January given the Portuguese forward's apparent intentions to leave and the fact that he has failed to establish himself as a regular starter at Goodison Park.

The £50k-p/w striker was full of emotion after scoring a late equaliser against Fulham earlier in the campaign:

No one can doubt Beto's passion, with Richard Pessoa, his coach at Portimonense, lauding him as "hard-working", but he has never managed to find the back of the net regularly in an Everton shirt, scoring just three Premier League goals last season.

As such, if the former Udinese man wants to return to Italy this winter, Dyche should not stand in his way, but bringing in a replacement should be a priority given that Calvert-Lewin's future on Merseyside also remains uncertain.

Monchengladbach forward Kleindienst has 14 goal contributions in 15 Bundesliga games this season, indicating he could be the perfect option to lead the line for Everton.