As they edge closer to finally finding new owners, Everton have reportedly turned their attention towards potential reinforcements and a Premier League winger who outscored Dominic Calvert-Lewin last season.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees recently confirmed that a period of exclusivity has been granted to The Friedkin Group to progress talks over sealing a takeover from current owner Farhad Moshiri. That confirmation was then instantly followed up by more good news, with Everton also confirming the arrival of Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa in their first arrival of the summer transfer window.

Speaking for the first time since putting pen to paper, the young midfielder told EvertonTV: "I’m very pleased. Everton is an amazing club, a big club and I’m just really happy to join and I can’t wait to get started.

"It was a move that I didn’t want to pass by. I wanted to take the opportunity. When I spoke to Kevin [Thelwell], he told me more about the Club – its history, the future and where they see me playing. It made me feel very excited because there are big things coming, especially with the new stadium."

Even after Iroegbunam's, however, those at Goodison Park could be in for another positive in quite the week. According to Sky Sports' Gianluca Di Marzio, Everton are in talks to sign Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United this summer. The 19-year-old winger enjoyed an excellent spell on loan at Feyenoord last season and could now leave Newcastle on a permanent basis in a deal worth a reported €30m (£25m).

"Fast" Minteh can replace Calvert-Lewin's firepower

As Everton line up a deal to sign Newcastle's Minteh, the Magpies are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The forward's departure would instantly leave a gaping hole in Sean Dyche's frontline, but whilst Minteh is not an out and out forward, his firepower could be more than enough to help fill that hole this summer.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Yankuba Minteh Dominic Calvert-Lewin Goals 10 5 Assists 7 2 Expected Goals 9.8 12.9 Key Passes 27 19

What's most impressive is that Minteh managed to finish in the ruthless fashion of a striker last season, whilst Calvert-Lewin was wasteful in a relatively poor campaign at Goodison Park.

What will make any deal for the winger that much sweeter for Everton is the fact that new Liverpool boss Arne Slot was full of praise for Minteh in charge of Feyenoord last season. Slot said via The Fatu Network: “He certainly doesn’t lack self-confidence. His willingness to give everything is enormous. When we see his statistics, it is really impressive. Minteh ran more sprint meters against Ajax in an hour than many players in the two games. He is incredibly fast. And he wants it so badly.”