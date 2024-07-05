Looking to continue their busy summer, Everton have reportedly turned their attention towards a Serie A defender in an attempt to hand Sean Dyche a defensive boost ahead of next season.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees have already signed Jack Harrison, Tim Iroegunam and Iliman Ndiaye this summer, whilst reports also suggest that they've agreed a deal to welcome free agent Sekou Koita fresh from his spell at Red Bull Salzburg.

The 24-year-old looks set to become a part of quite the attacking rebuild from the Toffees, who are looking to avoid yet another relegation battle in the Premier League next season.

Ndiaye spoke to EvertonTV fresh from putting pen to paper and said: “As a player, I like to dribble, show skills and get the fans out their seats. I want to score goals and get assists but I also like to work hard. I love running, chasing the ball, getting the team high up the pitch. As a striker, you're the first defender. I love doing that bit.

“I'm so excited. I want to come in and carry on from the team’s progress last season. I feel like I’ll be ready to help and I just want to give it my all to get this club higher up the table.”

Everton don't seem to be stopping there or even after Koita, however. Now, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, Everton are interested in signing Jackson Tchatchoua from Hellas Verona, who are demanding €8m (£7m). The Italian club are planning on making 400% profit on their right-back, having just signed him for a reported €2m earlier this month following a season-long loan spell.

Tchatchoua can succeed Coleman

Potentially arriving to add depth to Dyche's side, Tchatchoua can provide ideal competition for current Everton right-back and captain Seamus Coleman as well as Ashley Young, before eventually succeeding the two veterans, who are edging closer to retirement at 35 years old and 38 years old respectively. Tchatchoua's arrival would represent solid planning from the Toffees, as they look to put an end to their recent problems.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jackson Tchatchoua Seamus Coleman Ashley Young Minutes 1,725 665 2,280 Tackles Won 26 14 38 Key Passes 15 3 21 Ball Recoveries 84 39 120

Whilst Young enjoyed a solid campaign last time out, he can't go on forever and the responsibility down the right-hand side should be handed to Tchatchoua if he arrives this summer. The 22-year-old, by comparison, showed plenty of signs that he's able to keep up with the former Manchester United man and take his place sooner rather than later.

Competition for places will only benefit Dyche's side next season, whether it be going forward or, indeed, within his backline.