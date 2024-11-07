Everton are eyeing up a potential cut-price January move to sign an unwanted Premier League defender, it has been reported, with Sean Dyche looking to bolster his side's backline.

Everton slowly improving

A disappointing 1-0 defeat to previously winless Southampton left Everton 16th in the Premier League, but there had been signs of progress before the defeat to the Saints. The Toffees had gone their previous four games unbeaten, having picked up two wins in that time as they managed three points against struggling duo Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.

They had also managed to stem the flow of goals that they were conceding, with Dyche's side proving uncharacteristically leaky in defence during the opening games of the season.

Everton's form turns for the better First five PL games Second five PL games Wins 0 2 Losses 4 1 Goals scored 5 5 Goals conceded 14 3 Clean sheets 0 2

It follows a summer where they parted ways with Amadou Onana but added talent across the squad, with the likes of Jake O'Brien, Jesper Lindstrom and Tim Iroegbunam all yet to truly demonstrate their ability at Goodison Park, though Lindstrom has seen the most action to date.

With money tight on Merseyside amid a new stadium being built, the Toffees are on the lookout for any market opportunity to upgrade their squad on a budget, and now may have just been presented with one.

Everton eyeing Premier League defender

Now, a fresh report from Africa Foot claim that Everton are keeping a close eye on Brighton and Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey as they weigh up a potential swoop for the flying fullback.

Bursting onto the scene with the Seagulls, Lamptey was linked with clubs across the top flight, but a series of injuries have hampered his career to date. He has played just 10 minutes of Premier League football this season, and started just 10 games last season.

As a result, he is set to leave Brighton in 2025, with his £35,000 a week deal at the AMEX stadium due to expire at the end of the campaign.

And Everton could be a potential destination for the fullback, with the report claiming that the Toffees "have already expressed an interest in signing him" and that Lamptey has "expressed a desire to leave Brighton".

For his part, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler "would be open to letting him leave", while Lamptey is keen to remain in the Premier League. The Seagulls want to move Lamptey on in January though, while they can still receive a fee for the 24 year old, which could force Everton into action midseason.

Lamptey was described as a "unique" player by former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, who added: “He is an important, important player for us. He can play full-back, winger."

He would certainly represent a younger alternative to current right-back options Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman, while providing cover for the injury-prone Nathan Patterson. Could Everton take a gamble on his own injuries to land him in January?