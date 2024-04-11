With Premier League relegation still very much a possibility, Everton could be in for a frustrating summer transfer window full of questions centred around potential departures, with work now starting on finding replacements for key players.

Everton transfer news

Among those who could leave is Jarrad Branthwaite. The young Everton defender has enjoyed an excellent breakthrough season in Merseyside as one of the few bright sparks in Sean Dyche's side. Those performances are likely to come at a cost for the Toffees, however, with Real Madrid among those linked with a move for the star defender.

Meanwhile, Amadou Onana is also one who could leave. The midfielder has impressed even as Everton have struggled to break away from the relegation zone this season and has earned plenty of interest as a result. Reports have already linked the Belgian with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United in a move worth a reported £51m this summer and logic suggests that relegation from the Premier League would leave his Goodison Park future hanging by thread.

Onana's exit is one that Everton may at least have a plan for though. According to Cumhuriyet in Turkey, Everton are keeping tabs on Raphael Onyedika from Club Brugge, but the Belgian club have told any interested parties that they will need to get their wallets out for any deal this summer.

Whilst the Toffees would have money to spend from the sale of Onana, should he decide to leave this summer, their previous run-ins with profit and sustainability rules indicate that they should approach the summer transfer window with plenty of caution. The last thing that Dyche's side needs is to face another point deduction next season.

Given that Galatasaray, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are also interested in Onyedika, Everton would need to put together a convincing pitch in the coming months.

"Fantastic" Onyedika can fill Onana void

At 22-years-old, Onyedika has impressed many at Club Brugge, proving that he's more than capable of stepping up to a league of the Premier League's calibre perhaps sooner rather than later. And whilst replacing Onana would be no easy task, the Nigerian is among those with the talent to do exactly that.

Home of Nigerian Football will certainly be keeping an eye on Onyedika this summer, having been full of praise for the midfielder earlier this month following a standout performance.

Now, it is Everton who could benefit from Onyedika's clear talent to leave Onana behind and head onwards towards the comforts of mid-table rather than the depths of the relegation zone in the Premier League.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Raphael Onyedika Amadou Onana Progressive Carries 6 19 Progressive Passes 117 100 Tackles Won 33 33 Interceptions 11 15 Blocks 27 20

When the summer transfer window swings open, everything is pointing towards Onyedika being an ideal replacement in the case that Onana leaves Goodison Park in the coming months.