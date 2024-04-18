As Everton look to complete their fight for survival on the pitch, reports indicate that the summer transfer window is all about finding bargain buys in an attempt to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Everton transfer news

Everton have already flown too close to the sun more than once in the last year or so, resulting in a points deduction on two occasions. Without losing what eventually turned out to be eight points, the Toffees would be sat comfortably in mid-table with safety all but secure. Thanks to consequences for actions away from Goodison Park, however, Sean Dyche's side are now just two points adrift of the relegation zone with the drop still a very real prospect.

It's a consequence that Everton won't want to feel again any time soon and the summer transfer window should help towards that. Reports have already emerged linking the likes of Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite with big-money departures in two moves that would help balance the books at Goodison Park.

It's then about spending wisely, which the Toffees may well do, having been linked with pending free agents such as Ben Johnson at West Ham United and now Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi.

According to TuttoJuve, Everton are eyeing a move to sign Ndidi alongside Juventus, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Sevilla, Getafe and Fenerbahce. Once considered a top Premier League midfielder, Ndidi dropped down to the Championship with Leicester and is now on course to leave as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season.

It must be said that signing the Nigerian could be a wise piece of business from Everton, who would likely be replacing Onana if he decides to leave this summer. Selling one star in a big-money deal before welcoming another in a free deal and only paying his reported £75k per-week salary may well be the perfect start when it comes to making up for previous transfer mistakes.

"Incredible" Ndidi can replace Onana

Whilst it's difficult to replace the potential that Onana has, swapping that potential for the experience of Ndidi wouldn't exactly be a bad move. Still just 27 years old too, the midfielder appears to have plenty left in the tank to take Everton into mid-table and away from safety next season. After all, it's worth noting that this is a player who has featured in a side battling for Europe and in the Champions League before.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Wilfred Ndidi Amadou Onana Progressive Carries 36 19 Progressive Passes 89 101 Tackles Won 25 33 Interceptions 25 15 Clearances 25 25

Ndidi earned plenty of praise during his time in the Premier League, including from former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who previously said: "He is an incredible player. The offensive players get the credit but he does the dirty work. He has this brain for the game, where he can smell danger and always finds himself there. The timing of his challenge is very good and he's up there with the top players at winning the ball back."