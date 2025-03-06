Everton have now made contact over a summer move for a "sensational" striker who is keen on a move to the Premier League, according to a report.

Moyes planning for the summer

When David Moyes' return to Goodison Park was confirmed back in January, relegation was a very real threat, but the Scot has turned his side's form on its head since replacing Sean Dyche in the dugout.

The Toffees are now 15 points clear of the bottom three, with safety more or less confirmed, which will be a massive relief heading into the first campaign at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

Moyes will, of course, be determined to finish as high as possible, but he can also start making plans for the summer, safe in the knowledge Premier League football is almost guaranteed next season, and the manager has started to identify some key targets.