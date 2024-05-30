With a small budget to work with this summer, Everton have reportedly turned their attention towards landing a future star ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees find themselves at a crossroads with no sign of a completed takeover on the cards and the stark reality approaching that they may need to sell at least one of their star players this summer. As things stand, it's Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana who are attracting the most interest, with the Toffees reportedly more willing to sacrifice the latter in order to avoid even more FFP punishment.

Whilst exits would usually result in extensive incomings too, it remains to be seen just how much of Everton's sales will be reinvested into Sean Dyche's current squad, potentially leaving him scratching his head for options.

The Everton boss admitted that his side could be in for a difficult summer if a takeover doesn't go through, telling The Guardian: “If the [777] takeover doesn’t ­happen, or a takeover, then it will probably be juggling dust, not sand. Because who knows then? You are having to self-generate ­everything then, I would imagine, because it’s not like there is a pile of cash anywhere so you’ve got to self-generate.

"And if you self-­generate, how do you get in what you are ­losing? If­ ­someone leaves, how do you get the next one in who is as good as the one leaving? There is no time for development [of young players] because this club hasn’t got time for that.”

However, that's when they will need to get creative and welcome young players such as Aodhan Doherty. According to The Lancashire Telegraph, Everton have scouted Doherty at Belfast-based outfit Linfield, alongside Brighton & Hove Albion, but both Premier League sides face competition from Blackburn Rovers for the teenager's signature this summer.

"Sensation" Doherty is a future star

Still just 18 years old, Doherty made 14 first-team appearances throughout the season and even came away with two assists to his name by the end of the campaign. A left-winger, the young Northern Irishman could eventually step into Dwight McNeil's role to hand Dyche a future boost. He's already earned plenty of fans in the early stages of his career, including Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, who dubbed Doherty a "sensation" on X.

Linfield manager David Healy will certainly be among those watching on if Doherty seals a move to the Premier League this summer, having previously said via the Lancashire Telegraph: "Aodhan has trained with us regularly whilst being part of our Academy scholarship programme. I have been impressed with how well he has adapted and has shown a clear willingness to learn.

“I have no doubt that he can improve as we assimilate him into the squad, ensuring he has a controlled level of game time between the first-team and the Swifts."

His recent new contract, which is due to run out in 2026, makes a deal more difficult for Everton to negotiate, but it could quickly become one that is worth the headache this summer.