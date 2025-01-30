Everton are now on the verge of sealing a deal to sign an "outstanding" striker, according to a report.

Toffees want a striker before the deadline

The Toffees have been pursuing a new striker for much of the January transfer window, given that Dominic Calvert-Lewin's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and their need to bring in a new forward has increased over the past week.

Calvert-Lewin picked up an injury in the hard-fought 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion, with former scout Bryan King claiming he will be a huge loss for David Moyes' side: “Calvert-Lewin would be a big miss for Everton.

“Especially considering the way they’ve played in the past two matches and the way he played in the win against Tottenham.

“All supporters can do is wait and see what the actual diagnosis is. If he has suffered a hamstring injury, Calvert-Lewin won’t be going anywhere, not until he is fit at least, and that might not be until the end of February."

With doubt also lingering over Beto's future at Goodison Park, it could be vital for Moyes to bring in a new striker before the deadline, and there has now been a new update on the pursuit of Rangers' Hamza Igamane.

According to a report from Tuttosport (via Goodison News), Everton are now on the verge of sealing a deal to sign Igamane, who is viewed as the ideal replacement for Calvert-Lewin.

The Friedkin Group are said to have gifted Moyes a £33.5m transfer kitty for the final few days of the January transfer window, and the plan is to sign two strikers, given that Beto could also leave this month, with a number of other targets under consideration.

Alongside the Rangers forward, the Toffees are also interested in signing Evan Ferguson, Brian Brobbey and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Everton's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (h) February 1st Liverpool (h) February 12th Crystal Palace (a) February 15th Manchester United (h) February 22nd Brentford (a) February 26th

Igamane impressing at Ibrox

The Moroccan only arrived at Ibrox in the summer, but it would be fair to say he has made an instant impression, recently receiving high praise from scout Ben Mattinson after scoring a perfect hat-trick.

At just 22-years-old, there are plenty of signs the £50k-per-week Rangers star could be a long-term solution for the Toffees in attack, having amassed 16 goal contributions in 27 appearances since arriving in Scotland.

As such, it is promising news that Everton are advancing towards getting a deal done, and they will be hoping the sale of Beto can fund a large part of the transfer.