Hoping to land their third permanent arrival of the summer transfer window, Everton are now reportedly one step away from signing a midfield reinforcement for Sean Dyche.

Everton transfer news

It's been a fairly busy summer at Goodison Park so far, with three fresh faces arriving in the form of Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam and Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United once again. But it's not all been good news. Recent reports suggest that the Toffees are set to lose Amadou Onana after several rumours have seemingly culminated in a summer switch to Aston Villa.

However, whilst the Belgian's exit will leave a gaping hole in Everton's midfield, it will at least add to the Toffees' summer budget and send them back into the transfer market in search of a midfield reinforcement.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Goodison News, Everton are now one step away from signing Jesper Lindstrom on loan with an option to buy worth a reported £21m. The Napoli midfielder will take up another one of Everton's loan slots alongside Harrison and will arrive hoping to add an extra creative spark to Dyche's midfield ahead of next season.

A third permanent arrival of the summer, Dyche will hope that Lindstrom's arrival will be enough to balance out his side in pursuit of pushing beyond relegation battles once and for all. With just one month until the Premier League campaign gets underway, they'll hope to officially welcome Lindstrom sooner rather than later.

"Outstanding" Lindstrom should boost Calvert-Lewin

If Everton do want to push beyond relegation battles, then getting the best out of Dominic Calvert-Lewin again should be the key. The England international is an out-and-out goalscorer when firing on all cylinders and Newcastle United's reported interest proves that he's still got plenty more to offer in England's top flight. But it's Lindstrom who could unlock his best form.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jesper Lindstrom Progressive Carries per 90 3.16 Progressive Passes per 90 2.98 Key Passes per 90 2.28 Ball Recoveries per 90 2.98 Minutes Total 513

It's no real surprise that Lindstrom is on the move after playing just 513 minutes and starting three times for Napoli last season, as the Italian club endured a title defence to forget in Serie A. Even without significant game time, however, the Dane managed some impressive numbers, with his passing numbers particularly standing out.

When handed the chance in the past at clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt, the 24-year-old has certainly impressed too. Frankfurt shot-stopper Kevin Trapp said via the official Bundesliga website: "Jesper has already made significant steps forward... you can see that he's an outstanding footballer and has very good technique."