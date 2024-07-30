Everton are believed to be preparing an offer for a 20-year-old international midfielder "in the coming days", according to a new transfer rumour.

Everton transfer news

Blues supporters will be desperately hoping that Sean Dyche and his players are about to embark on happier times, following three Premier League relegation battles in a row at Goodison Park. New signings were always going to be needed to ensure that happened, and the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrøm have already joined, with the latter coming in on a season-long loan from Napoli.

Kalvin Phillips has emerged as an option for Everton, as he looks to seal a move away from Manchester City, but the Merseysiders have been rocked by the news that Aston Villa are also trying to snap him up. The 28-year-old could be seen as a great replacement for Amadou Onana, but they face a real battle to get their man from the team who swooped in for the Belgian.

A deal is also thought to be in place for the Blues to sign Lyon central defender Jake O'Brien, who could come in and provide strong competition for the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowksi. The latter is now in his 30s, so the Republic of Ireland youngster will be eyeing his spot in the team when looking at the long-term picture. A medical is even being lined up, suggesting it is only a matter of time until the move goes through.

Reinforcements are needed in various positions for Dyche though, including in attack, and Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been backed to seal a switch to Everton ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Everton planning bid for 20 y/o international

According to L'Equipe [via Sport Witness], Everton are interested in signing Strasbourg attacking midfielder Habib Diarra, and could even make an offer "in the coming days". While the 20-year-old has a contract that runs until the summer of 2028, the report hints that Strasbourg may find it hard to resist an "English offer", even though they would rather he stay put.

Diarra may not be a household name to Everton fans, but he has the potential to be a really effective signing, should they go through with their offer and convince his current club to accept it.

At just 20, the Senegalese starlet still has the vast majority of his career ahead of him, but he has already shown that he can shine in one of Europe's big five leagues, scoring three times in 28 starts for Strasbourg in Ligue 1 last season. He has been called a "beast midfielder" in a profile by 90 Minutes Football, too.

Diarra has won four caps for Senegal since changing his allegiance from France, and his ability to thrive as both an attacking midfielder and left-sided player means that Dyche would immediately see his squad added with versatility.