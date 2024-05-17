With 777 Partners' takeover of Everton now in more doubt than ever, the Toffees have named their price to sanction the sale of one of Sean Dyche's star players this summer.

Everton transfer news

777 initially agreed a deal with Farhad Moshiri back in September, but have since faced a long wait to gain Premier League approval which may now never arrive - it could be quite the bullet dodged for those at Goodison Park too. The Miami-based firm recently saw Vasco de Gama, the Brazilian club in their portfolio, taken away from them by Brazilian courts, whilst their assets in Belgium have reportedly been seized amid problems in their ownership of Standard Liege.

Nonetheless, bullet dodged or not, Everton need a financial solution and that may have to come through the sale of key players this summer, as Dyche hinted at recently.

The Everton boss said via The Guardian: “If the [777] takeover doesn’t ­happen, or a takeover, then it will probably be juggling dust, not sand. Because who knows then? You are having to self-generate ­everything then, I would imagine, because it’s not like there is a pile of cash anywhere so you’ve got to self-generate. And if you self-­generate, how do you get in what you are ­losing?

"If­ ­someone leaves, how do you get the next one in who is as good as the one leaving? There is no time for development [of young players] because this club hasn’t got time for that.”

One of the ways those funds could be raised is through the sale of Amadou Onana. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Everton have now set a £50m price-tag on Onana this summer as they look to ease their financial concerns amid takeover doubts.

The deal itself would make the Toffees a £17m profit too, having initially bought Onana for a reported £33m back in 2022. Attracting the interest of both Bayern Munich and Newcastle United, the midfielder could now leave to help raise funds for Everton and clear his hefty reported salary of £100k-a-week.

Dyche could be left performing miracles once again

This season, it was point deductions. Next season, it could be a depleted squad. Either way, Dyche looks likely to be handed an impossible task once again at Goodison Park. It's worth noting that without those deductions, his side would be sitting comfortably in mid-table without so much as an eye on the relegation battle. Sucked into it due to off-pitch actions nonetheless, those on the pitch did well to secure Premier League safety.

If a takeover does not come the way of Everton in the coming months, then sales such as Onana's will be the only solution left for those at Goodison Park to attempt in a major blow for Dyche and the rest of his squad.