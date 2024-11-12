Everton are reportedly "serious competitors" to complete the signing of a player with "remarkable potential", in what is an exciting transfer update.

Everton transfer news

There is fresh optimism among Blues supporters that The Friedkin Group could provide Sean Dyche with more transfer funds moving forward compared to Farhad Moshiri, as they look to ensure that the club are no longer battling for their Premier League survival season upon season.

One promising rumour has claimed that Dan Friedkin is eyeing a cut-price deal for Bright Osayi-Samuel, with the 26-year-old right-back currently plying his trade at Fenerbahce.

In what would be an audacious piece of business, Everton have also been linked with a move for Lille striker Jonathan David, who is arguably one of the best players in Ligue 1 currently. The 24-year-old already has seven goals in eight league starts this season, not to mention netting 29 times in 56 caps for Canada, and has been a rumoured option for many other clubs due to his contract expiring next summer.

Meanwhile, Sevilla midfielder Stanis Idumdo is also considered a potential target for the Blues, with the 19-year-old an exciting young talent who has already made five first-team appearances, scoring once in that time.

Everton "serious competitors" to sign ace

According to a new update from Homme Du Match [via Sport Witness], Everton are seen as "serious competitors" to sign Fluminense forward Kaua Elias, with Lille and Benfica also thought to be in the mix to snap him up. The 18-year-old Brazilian is described in the report as a player with "remarkable potential", with the Blues "positioning themselves" to make a move for the £5.7m-rated ace.

Elias isn't exactly a household name among Premier League supporters yet, but the manner in which he is talked about in the update suggests that he could be a fantastic option for Everton.

The fact that even Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the teenage ace says so much about his potential, and football talent scout Jacek Kulig has hailed him as "one of the most interesting teenage strikers in South America".

Patience would clearly be needed with Elias, though, given the fact that he is still a raw talent who is learning his trade, not to mention the fact that he is yet to experience European football of any kind.

He has seven goals in 39 appearances for Fluminense at senior level, however, which is impressive given his age, and a tally of nine strikes in just 12 caps for Brazil's Under-17s shows he is a player with so much promise.