Everton are now seriously interested in signing an "incredible" new right-back who will be available on a free transfer this summer, according to a report.

Moyes keen to strengthen his squad this month

David Moyes has taken over as manager of Everton with the club in a precarious position in the Premier League table, but the timing of his appointment means he will be able to put his own stamp on the squad by bringing in some new players this month.

Moyes' first signing could soon be on the way, as the Toffees are closing in on a deal to sign Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah, with the 21-year-old now just one step away from completing a move to Goodison Park.

Bringing in new attacking options may be a priority for the new boss, given that he has already held talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin about the striker's lack of goals this season, saying: “We’ll give him as much confidence as we can and as much practice as we can but then there’s a bit where you need the players to stand up and do his bit as well.

"I’m just in and hopefully will get them working but I have told him I am needing goals off him right away and he has to start deliver.”

Addressing the lack of goals may be more of a pressing issue for Moyes than strengthening the defence, but Everton are also keen to bring in a right-back, and reports from the Netherland suggest they are now targeting Ajax's Devyne Rensch.

The Toffees are said to be seriously interested in Rensch, who has now made it clear he does not want to sign a new contract with the Eredivisie side. The Merseyside club are hoping to get a deal done for free in the summer, but there will be competition from elsewhere, with AS Roma seeing a €5m (£4.2m) bid knocked back this month.

Ajax are asking for almost double that amount, indicating they would be willing to let their captain leave for around £8m this winter.

Rensch could be a quality addition for Everton

The 21-year-old has been lauded as "incredible" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig in the past, and he has been a key player for Ajax this season, making 13 appearances in the Eredivisie.

With an average WhoScored match rating of 7.08 in the league, the starlet is ranked as his side's best-performing player, indicating he could be ready to take the next step in his career by moving to the Premier League.

Seamus Coleman has been a fantastic servant to Everton, but the Irishman is now 36-years-old, meaning Moyes will need to bring in a long-term replacement. Rensch's performances in the Eredivisie indicate he could fit the bill perfectly, and it is an added bonus that he is likely to be available for free in the summer.