Everton are now plotting a move to sign an "explosive" forward, with David Moyes keen to strengthen in attacking areas this summer, according to a report.

Quiet deadline day for the Toffees

Charly Alcaraz was the Toffees' only signing during the January transfer window, with the midfielder completing a late loan move, which includes a buy clause.

It is understandable there was no desperation to bring in new options on deadline day, as having won three games on the bounce under the helm of Moyes, the Merseyside club are now in a very strong position to retain their Premier League status.

Moyes has admitted he was shocked by Everton's PSR restrictions, which also affected their ability to do business, saying: “I’ve been really surprised at the way it’s restricting the football club.

"The PSR is hindering us. I think I can see now why the last few years at Everton have been so difficult. The people who’ve had to work under the restrictions have done a remarkable job.”

However, there is expected to be a significant rebuild in the summer, at which point there will be more money to play with.

With Calvert-Lewin's contract set to expire in the summer, and Beto continuously being linked with a move away from Goodison Park, signing a striker could become a priority at the end of the campaign.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Toffees are also keen to bring in a creative right-winger, and West Bromwich Albion's Tom Fellows fits the profile perfectly, with a summer move now being plotted.

There were reports that Everton had submitted a bid for Fellows on deadline day, but TEAMtalk state an offer was not made, even though they are known to be big admirers and Moyes wants to bring in new attacking options.

The West Brom winger could command a fee of £20m in the summer, although it is likely to be much more difficult to get a deal done if the Baggies secure promotion to the Premier League.