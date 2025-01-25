As Everton look to welcome their first signing of the Friedkin era and David Moyes' second tenure, the Toffees have now reportedly set their sights on hijacking West Ham United's move to sign a £25m forward.

Everton transfer news

Whilst their chances of survival have looked up since the arrival of Moyes for his second spell in charge, Everton still need a number of fresh faces if they are to rise out of the depths of a relegation battle and into the comforts of mid-table. On that front, a number of names have already been mentioned too, as Friedkin look to splash the cash for the first time since taking charge.

Among those names has been Emerson Royal, who is set to fall down the AC Milan pecking order after Kyle Walker's January arrival. Those at Goodison Park could finally replace an ageing Ashley Young by handing Royal the chance to secure Premier League redemption for the first time since leaving Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

It's not just their backline that needs improving, however, with Everton currently set to lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin when his contract comes to an end in the summer. With that in mind, one target has reportedly emerged.

According to De Telegraaf in the Netherlands, Everton now want to hijack West Ham's deal to sign Brian Brobbey with the Dutchman already in London amid recent speculation.

The Toffees could swoop in and match Brobbey's reported €30m (£25m) valuation plus any bonuses ahead of West Ham and deal the London club a frustrating blow before the end of the window.

The forward would certainly be an impressive coup with Tottenham Hotspur also reportedly interested. If Everton can win such a race this month, then the Friedkin era would undoubtedly be off to an excellent start in the transfer market.

"Prolific" Brobbey would be an instant upgrade

If there are any growing concerns over how Everton's attack will look without Calvert-Lewin in the summer, then the arrival of Brobbey would quickly put those to bed. Not only would the Ajax star be a replacement for the England international, but he'd be an instant upgrade.

The Dutchman has been a rising star for a number of years now and whilst this season's numbers have dropped, 22 goals and 12 assists in the last campaign highlight exactly what Brobbey is capable of at his best.

Still just 22 years old, Brobbey has found himself at the centre of Jacek Kulig's praise throughout an impressive Ajax rise, with the football talent scout dubbing the forward "prolific" back in 2022.

For just £25m, Brobbey is a forward who is well worth the gamble if Everton want to sign a player capable of dragging them into mid-table this season and beyond all whilst replacing Calvert-Lewin. As West Ham hesitate, the Toffees should come swooping in this month.