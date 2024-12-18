Everton are now closely monitoring a new forward for Sean Dyche's side as they look to life after Dominic Calvert-Lewin, it has been reported.

Everton's striker situation unclear

There are concerns over who is going to lead the line at Everton in the seasons to come, even if they manage to secure Premier League survival this season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is one of eight Everton players out of contract in the summer, and he has been linked with clubs around Europe as a free agent.

Meanwhile, Everton are reportedly open to cashing in on the 27-year-old in January as they look to maximise their last opportunity to receive a fee for the England international, who has scored twice this season.

Beyond Calvert-Lewin, there is concern over backup striker Beto, who has been in talks over a potential move back to Italy after a largely unsuccessful spell at Goodison Park. He has rarely been handed the chance to start games, and has looked ineffective in his limited opportunities.

There is also the question of Youssef Chermiti, who is yet to really be trusted since moving to Merseyside from Portugal over a year ago. Calvert-Lewin's exit would likely leave Armando Broja, on loan from Chelsea, as Everton's first choice no.9 for the remainder of the campaign, but the Toffees would need to strengthen in that position in the summer window.

Now, they could turn their attentions to Scotland to do so.

Everton scouts impressed by "superb" talent

That is according to a fresh report from The Boot Room, which claims that Everton scouts have been monitoring Rangers talent Hamza Igamane this season.

The Moroccan forward, who only joined the Ibrox side over the summer, has enjoyed a strong start to life north of the border, finding the net six times for Philippe Clement's side and excelling in the Europa League.

Hamza Igamane at Rangers Appearances 17 Starts 8 Goals 6 Assists 2 Minutes per goal/assist 92

His form has been dubbed "superb" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, while the 22-year-old has drawn comparisons to Didier Drogba from his teammates.

“Hamza’s had an excellent run, he’s a strong player. I don’t want to praise him too much, but the way he controls the ball reminds me a little bit of Didier Drogba,” Leon Balogun told reporters.

And Everton are now showing "strong admiration" for the youngster, with scouts watching him score against Tottenham in their most recent Europa League outing, while their scouting has left them "very impressed by what they’ve seen".

Signed for less than £2m last summer, it is unclear whether Rangers will be willing to cash in on their talent less than six months later, and it would likely take a substantial bid to let him leave midway through the season.

However, with both Broja and Calvert-Lewin set to leave the club at the end of the season and Beto consistently linked with moves away, a new striker is a must at Goodison Park, and Igamane could prove a relatively inexpensive option for Dyche's side.