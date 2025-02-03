Everton are looking at a move for a new defender for David Moyes as they look to continue their good form in the Premier League in the second half of the campaign, according to a fresh report.

Everton transfer latest

Despite a third consecutive win and four goals scored in their thrashing of Leicester City, Everton boss Moyes is still keen to add fresh blood to his squad before the transfer window closes, something he made abundantly clear after the game when quizzed on a potential new striker arrival.

The Toffees boss said: “I'm not here to say, if I said to you, name who you think would be suitable, I would probably guarantee that we've already gone through that.

“There's either a reason we can't get him, too expensive, not for sale, it would be something. It's sometimes quite an easy question to put out. Everybody would say it, they'd say, no, it's not easy."

“Trying to get one has not been easy. By the way, I'm trying everything we can to add to the squad before the deadline. It's OK to win a few games, you only need to lose a couple and you can find yourself struggling to get back. So we'll try.”

One player who does seem close to making the switch to Goodison Park is Charly Alcaraz, who will arrive from Flamengo on an initial loan move with an obligation to make the move permanent in the summer.

The former Southampton midfielder will add more grit to Moyes' engine room after it emerged that Orel Mangala will be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign through injury. Now, another deal that the Toffees are working on has emerged.

Everton chasing loan move for defender

That is according to a report from The Daily Mail, which reveals that Everton are working on a loan move to sign highly-rated Rennes defender Adrien Truffert for the remainder of the campaign.

The defender, whose technique was dubbed "outrageous" by the Europa League account on X, has over 150 senior appearances to his name already plus one cap for France.

Left-back has been a problem position for the Toffees and Moyes is keen to add cover for Vitaliy Mykolenko, who has made that spot his own in recent seasons. Truffert, who is still just 23 years old and was part of the French Olympic side over the summer, has previously been on the radar of Manchester United, but now looks more likely to end up on Merseyside.

Truffert has just 18 months left to run on his £16,000 a week deal with Rennes, who hover just above the relegation zone in Ligue 1, but has been a key part of the French outfit so far this campaign, racking up 19 appearances.

Truffert in 24/25 Ligue 1 Appearances 19 Starts 17 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 3

Despite this, the report claims that the Toffees are "working on a deal" that would be "a loan deal with option to buy" the defender after they missed out on Ben Chilwell.

With money tight on Merseyside, loan deals are likely to be the order of the day, and should they be able to land the young defender and end the transfer window on a high, it would only add to the growing confidence of Premier League survival this season under Moyes.