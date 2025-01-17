Everton have now been offered the chance to bolster their ranks on the cheap as they look to survive in the Premier League this season, with the Toffees sinking ever closer to the relegation zone.

Everton lose again

David Moyes' return got off to a poor start as his side were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa in his first outing, but there will be plenty of positives to take from the game for Toffees fans.

Against a potential challenger for the Champions League spots, they held their own and created more than enough opportunities to snatch a point, only for their familiar failings to strike again.

Everton vs Aston Villa Match Stats Everton Aston Villa Possession 50% 50% Shots 10 11 Shots on Target 3 3 Big Chances Created 3 4 Big Chances Missed 3 3 Expected goals 1.14 1.21

They generated largely the same number of chances as their opponents, but could not find the back of the net, a reoccurring theme this season. In fact, only Southampton (12) have scored fewer goals than Everton's 15, and Moyes admitted after the game that he was "definitely" planning on using the transfer window to try and address their goalscoring woes.

"I can definitely see we are lacking a level of quality that will give us opportunities or make us more goals or score more goals which we'd like to address if we can do that," he told the media.

They have been linked with a move for Leicester City forward Tom Cannon, and now they have been offered the chance to potentially bolster their ranks on the cheap with some Premier League experience.

Everton offered chance to sign Willian

That comes as the Telegraph report that Everton are one of several Premier League sides who have been offered the chance to sign Willian on a free transfer this winter after he agreed a mutual termination of his deal at Olympiacos.

Now 36-years-old, the Brazilian forward left the Premier League over the summer after a two-year stint at Fulham, but struggled in Greece and is keen on a return to the English top flight.

Dubbed a "top class" player during his last spell with the Cottagers by manager Marco Silva, the veteran would certainly bring Premier League experience, having amassed over 300 appearances in the top flight and lifting the Premier League title on two occasions, and Everton are "understood to have shown an interest" in bringing him to Goodison Park.

Though his best days may now be behind him, Willian still proved his value to Fulham last season, scoring four times and grabbing two assists in 31 appearances and being a regular starter for Silva's side, who finished comfortably midtable.

That return would have put him fourth on Everton's goalscoring charts last season, and would see him at the top of them so far this campaign. With the club keen to add more options to their attack, he could be a low cost solution that may provide massive potential return on investment, especially if he can help propel the Toffees up the Premier League and away from the drop zone.