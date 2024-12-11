Everton are on red alert as a player they tried and failed to sign in the summer has now become available in January, according to reports.

Everton transfer news

Everton’s Premier League campaign has been disappointing. Despite beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 last time out, the Toffees still have only 14 points from their opening 14 fixtures and sit precariously in 15th place, just five points clear of the relegation zone.

As such, manager Sean Dyche is expected to prioritise reinforcements during the January transfer window as he looks to revitalise the squad.

Among the potential targets is Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin, who Everton recently sent scouts to watch, as well as Botafogo forward Igor Jesus. The 22-year-old, who has netted eight goals in 30 appearances for the Brazilian club since switching from UAE Pro League club Shabab Al Ahli earlier this year, is viewed as a possible replacement for the outbound Beto.

The Portuguese striker has struggled for form and minutes at Goodison Park since moving from Udinese last summer and now appears poised for a return to Serie A, with discussions underway with Torino over a £16.5 million deal.

Ernest Nuamah now available

Another player on Everton's radar is Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah. The 21-year-old had agreed terms to move to Goodison Park in the summer, but the deal stalled, and he ended up staying put in France after a move to Fulham also fell through.

According to Foot Mercato, however, the Toffees remain keen on the 21-year-old, and Lyon are now ready to let him leave for the right offer. Lyon are currently in a financial crisis and will be demoted to Ligue 2 at the end of the season if they do not improve their situation. They have also been banned from signing players in January, so to balance their books, the seven-time French champions are likely to have to sell several players after the New Year.

Foot Mercato claims Nuamah is one of them, and would be allowed to leave the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the event of an offer somewhere in the region of the £20.6 million they paid RWD Molenbeek for him in 2024, although that number could well be whittled down given their situation.

Nuamah is a Ghana international who has been capped 12 times by the Black Stars, scoring three goals. In the past, he's received praise from the likes of Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan, who called him the country's "next big thing," and former Lyon and Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien.

Meanwhile, Nuamah's former FC Nordsjaelland coach, Flemming Pedersen, once said of him: “Ernest is first and foremost a dribbler. He is incredibly fast, has a huge acceleration, and good agility. He is primarily left-footed, but can also use the right. He is a great individualist with tremendous power, who has great potential to also become a skilled team player.”