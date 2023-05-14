Everton produced one of the most unexpected and emphatic results of the season when they ruthlessly dispatched an over-achieving Brighton with a 5-1 victory at the Amex Stadium last time out.

It was just their second away victory of the season, but the Toffees still sit perilously close to the relegation zone.

Recently, Amadou Onana was an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw with Leicester City and only appeared for three minutes in the south coast rout, but if Sean Dyche wants to maximise the club’s chances of safety, it would surely be an intelligent move to restore the Belgian to the lineup.

The Merseyside outfit faces the toughest test possible on Sunday afternoon, when the all-conquering, treble-chasing Manchester City visit Goodison Park, and the 21-year-old could be crucial if they stand any chance of snatching some points from Pep Guardiola’s men.

Why should Amadou Onana start against Manchester City?

The £100k-per-week man signed for Everton in the summer of 2022 for £33m and has been one of the club’s brightest performers in a desperately difficult season.

In his debut season in England, he has made 32 appearances so far, which has included 2,291 Premier League minutes.

As a result of a string of impressive performances, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez included the 6 foot 4 titan in his World Cup squad and applauded the youngster’s form.

He said: “Another unique profile. Someone with such physical presence and dynamism is needed, just think of Fellaini in 2018. He is also a leader on the field who has made strides in his career. From Germany, to France and now the Premier League... He deserves this selection.”

However, since an injury sidelined him against Fulham and Crystal Palace at the end of April, he has only managed 76 minutes of top-flight football in three games.

Nevertheless, he remains a better starting option than James Garner, who began the encounter against the Seagulls.

Previously lauded as “outstanding”, Onana’s dominant presence is showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 10% of players in his position over the last year for aerials won per 90, as well as the highest 21% for tackles per 90, according to FBref.

Garner, by contrast, ranks just below in the top 13% for aerials won, but dismally resides in the bottom 42% for tackles, as well as the lowest 25% for blocks, as per FBref.

The metronome has been linked with a move with Manchester United to indicate the huge adoration for this talent, who must be restored to the side.