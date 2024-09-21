Everton chiefs are making an urgent attempt to keep their key stars at the club, and have now tabled a new contract offer to do just that, it has been revealed.

Everton struggling so far

So far, Everton are yet to record a win this season in the Premier League. After being beaten by both Tottenham and Brighton in their opening two games, they have thrown away 2-0 leads in both of their most recent games to fall to 3-2 defeats, a worrying trend for Sean Dyche's side.

To make matters worse, they exited the Carabao Cup via penalties at the hands of Southampton, ensuring that there is a toxic atmosphere engulfing Goodison Park in the early weeks of the season. But they may have been handed a much-needed piece of good news.

Everton star offered new contract

Now, it has emerged that Everton are in talks to extend the contract of star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin amid interest from across Europe. The striker is down to the final months of his £100,000 a week deal at Goodison Park, meaning that he can discuss terms over a free transfer abroad from January should he wish to.

He was the subject of interest from Newcastle United over the summer, but no deal materialised for the England international, and the 27-year-old remains a key part of the Toffees set up, having had a hand in three of their four goals so far this season and starting all four games.

His form towards the end of last season was also strong, with Dyche keen on one particularly "excellent" outing against Liverpool.

"I thought he was excellent,” Dyche said. “His physical performance was outstanding, He's not quite over it [illness] but we hope it settles down a bit.”

Though he has suffered a tough period with injuries, his fitness and form will be a key part of keeping the Toffees out of relegation trouble as they look for their first points of the season. And TEAMTalk report that a new deal is on the table at Everton should Calvert-Lewin wish to take it up.

Most Premier League goals for Everton Player Games Goals Romelu Lukaku 141 68 Duncan Ferguson 239 60 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 217 56 Tim Cahill 226 56 Kevin Campbell 145 45

They claim that “Everton are pushing on with contract talks and those are now ongoing”, while “a contract offer has been placed” on the table for the Everton star should he be keen to remain on Merseyside, while the Toffees are hoping “they can stop the Englishman from leaving the club for nothing” as he is currently set to do.

It is added that Calvert-Lewin “loves Everton” and has never looked to force his way out, but his contract situation could see him leave for nothing at the end of the current campaign as it stands.

After a poor start to the season, a breakthrough in contract talks for one of their stars could be just the boost that the Toffees need as they look to string a run of results together to drag themselves away from the relegation zone.